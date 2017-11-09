Nutella Just Changed Its Recipe—and the Reactions are Hilarious

Sviat Studio/Shutterstock

We’ll say it, loud and proud: We’re nuts about Nutella. Sure, we may know what Nutella is made up of, but that doesn’t stop us from slathering this delicious chocolate and hazelnut spread on toast or—let’s face it—spooning it straight from the jar. But unfortunately, there’s some bad news in the Nutella fandom: Its recipe has been tweaked right under our noses.

Most of us wouldn’t complain if Nutella became just a teensy bit healthier, of course. But there isn’t much of a silver lining to the new modifications. According to a Facebook post from the Hamburg Consumer Protection Centre, a German consumer group that noticed the change, Nutella’s sugar content increased from 55.9 percent to 56.3 percent. And although the spread’s fat content decreased, it only did so by 0.1 percent (31.0 percent to 30.9 percent). The spread also contains more skim milk powder, which likely replaced some of the beloved cocoa.

All in all, the new Nutella contains more sugar and looks a bit lighter in color. So if you do indulge, beware of the clear signs you’re eating too much sugar.

Ferrero hat seit vielen Jahren zum ersten Mal erkennbar die Rezeptur von Nutella geändert. Der Anteil an… Posted by Verbraucherzentrale Hamburg on Thursday, November 2, 2017

So far, many Nutella lovers have not taken the news well. Furious fans took to the Internet, expressing their irritation that someone would dare meddle with the tried-and-true favorite.

Ferrero, the corporation behind Nutella as well as Kinder chocolates and Tic Tacs, recently released a statement that confirmed the new recipe. The company assured fans that “the quality … and all other aspects of Nutella remain the same,” The Guardian reported.

