Over 5,000 People a Day Are Viewing This Lasagna Recipe

Lasagna is a classic Italian dish that includes rich tomato sauce and cheese layered with sheets of pasta and sometimes meat or vegetables, too. Before going wild with variations and mix in ingredients, people should master the basic recipe—and this is the one you should use.

According to our data, this recipe from our sister site Taste of Home is one of their most popular recipes of the year with 5,000 people viewing the recipe per day. Originally published in 2007 in County Woman Christmas, this timeless recipe hasn’t lost its allure for cooks. In fact, this test kitchen-approved recipe has more than 60 near-perfect reviews. “You can’t go wrong with this deliciously rich meat lasagna recipe,” says Pam Thompson from Girard, Illinois. “My grown sons and daughter-in-law request it for their birthdays, too.” These are the 35 essential recipes you should know before 35.

It’s popularity likely has to do with the easy-to-build-off-of, straightforward recipe and simple ingredients. This lasagna is a great casual meal to add to your holiday menu, or really for any time you crave Italian comfort food. Similar to most lasagna recipes, it takes a little over two hours of prep, cook, and rest time—but the end result is worth the wait. You can even cut down on boiling time by using oven-ready lasagna noodles like this. See the recipe in action in the mouthwatering video below. Next, check out these 20 recipes like grandma used to make.