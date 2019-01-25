a katz/shutterstock

In a press release last year, Don Lee Farms (a food company with products found in Costco) announced that one of their most popular food items was sold over one million times in just 60 days. Typically this company is known for their delicious frozen meals such as enchiladas, sliders, and burritos. But, surprisingly, the food item currently in the spotlight is none of these things. Costco customers are currently obsessed with Don Lee Farm’s Organic Plant-Based Burgers. By the way, you actually don’t need a membership to buy these 7 things at Costco.

Yes, you read that correctly. Customers are going crazy over these Organic Plant-Based Burgers after their initial release in February 2018. They may come frozen, but Don Lee Farms prides itself on creating a product made with all-natural and all-organic ingredients. And customers love them. They’re not the best-selling Costco item, though—find out what that is.

Introducing another Don Lee Farms organic plant-based burger! Discover our new Organic Plant-Based Raw Burgers, the first organic plant-based raw burger made with sustainable organic ingredients. Our raw burger is non-gmo, vegan, gluten-free and tastes just like a beef burger. pic.twitter.com/uYZZkzYucA — Don Lee Farms (@donleefarms) February 14, 2018

“The fact that our Organic Plant-Based Burger is made with plants and not with science has resonated with people. No one wants to eat a burger hidden with artificial or modified ingredients if they have the choice,” said President Danny Goodman in the Don Lee Farms press release. “They want natural. They want organic. They want real.” Find out more frozen foods you should always buy from Costco.

The Organic Plant-Based Burgers are famous for being one of those “bleed” vegetable burgers. Just like a regular hamburger patty, these burgers will look similar by “bleeding” organic beet juice. Compared to other vegetable burgers, this one will get juicy just like any normal hamburger. Although the reasoning behind this item’s recent popularity is unknown, this could certainly be a factor.

And the Plant-Based Burgers’ success only continues to grow since their incredible Costco feat. Don Lee Farms has announced that sales will be expanding throughout the northeastern United States, into nearly 300 new markets, as well as to 15 different countries! Don Lee Farms products are found at Costco, as well as Whole Foods, Walmart, and Stop & Shop. You can find them in the frozen food section, along with a plethora of their other scrumptious-looking items. And, of course, they’re just one of many items that Costco shoppers just can’t get enough of. Find out the 12 things at Costco you shouldn’t be without.