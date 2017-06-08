Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

A Few Final Takeaways

If you’re looking for a true quick-fix pancake, opt for a box mix that calls for only water. We’d recommend Betty Crocker’s Buttermilk Pancake Mix. (If you like it as much as we did, you can get a value pack on Amazon.) But if you’ve got a few minutes to spare, brands like Bob’s Red Mill and Bisquick offer a lot more flavor with the addition of simple ingredients like milk, oil and eggs. Taste of Home Make Sure Your Heat Is Nice and Even

Before you go forth with your newfound pancake knowledge, make sure you're avoiding these 7 common pancake mistakes. For instance, during our made-to-test set up, we had some minor snafus with the griddle’s temperature. For the perfect pancake, ensure that the surface you’re cooking on—be it griddle or skillet—is producing even heat. Here’s a trick I learned from my mom: To tell if the cooking surface is ready for pancakes, splash a few drops of cold water on it. If the water bubbles and evaporates immediately, it’s time to get cookin’! Toppings Matter

As icing is to cake, syrup and butter are to pancakes. There’s just something missing if you don’t have a pat of butter melting on top of your stack. Butter, syrup and other tasty toppings can enhance the flavor of any pancake. So whether you use Market Pantry, Bob’s Red Mill or Bisquick—they’ll taste similar if you’re prone to sprinkling fresh fruit or chocolate chips on top (or stirring them into the batter).