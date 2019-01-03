The spots on moldy bread can be sneaky—there's one place you're not checking for mold but should be.

JRJfin/Shutterstock

Let’s say you want to put your sandwich bread to work. You’re used to checking for mold on the outside of your breads and hamburger buns, but there’s mold lurking in a spot you might not notice.

(And trust us…you don’t want to discover it too late.)

Look on the inside! You should be checking pre-cut breads for mold on the slice line, too.

When does mold grow on bread?

Your moldy bread thrives in a bright, humid, and hot environment, which allows the spores to multiply quickly. So unless you plan on eating your bread within a day or two, it’s best kept out of the sun, off the countertops, and in a cool, dry spot instead.

It usually takes five or so days for mold to grow, but you’ll want to take extra precautions for bread that’s fresh from the farmers market or baked at home. That type of loaf is made with fewer preservatives than the store-bought variety. It’s likely to grow something green faster than usual! Make sure you know these 13 foods you should never eat past the expiration date.

How can I protect my bread?

If you can, buy bread that isn’t pre-sliced. Pre-sliced bread has been exposed to more air, so it’s more likely to grow mold on the inside of your slices instead of just on the outside.

Store bread in a cool, dark place like a bread box or inside your fridge so it stays fresher longer. (We tested three storage methods—and this one kept bread the freshest.)

Tightly seal your bread bags so mold spores don’t have room to move around and multiply.

You might even keep your bread in the freezer, pulling out a slice or two to toast as needed. I’m also a fan of making homemade bread crumbs with day-old bread, buns and other bakery. Next, read up on these 11 foods that will never expire.