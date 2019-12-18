If Ree Drummond Had to Choose a Last Meal, This Would Be It

Our sister site Taste of Home had a chance to sit down with Ree Drummond and chat about all things food. She talked about how to meal prep and shared surprising thoughts on canned pumpkin. Toward the end of the conversation, they just had to ask Ree what she would put together for her last meal.

Her response was, “Oh, I love that question!”

This is Ree Drummond’s last meal

The first thing Ree thought of was beef tenderloin. She didn’t specify how she’d cook it, but a last meal qualifies as a special occasion. We imagine something like this elegant (but easy) preparation is what she had in mind.

For sides, she went classic with creamed spinach and “sautéed mushrooms, like mushrooms cooked in red wine.” Then she said, “Red wine, to drink.” Of course, every last meal needs a wine pairing.

Ree also said she’d want mac and cheese, and knew exactly how she would want her helping to be served: “With bacon and caramelized onions. Kind of like my fancy mac and cheese.”

That dish has a whopping ten slices of bacon in it, making for a perfectly indulgent last meal side dish. Find out what it’s like to cook like the Pioneer Woman for a week.

Here’s what she’d eat for dessert

So far, Ree’s last meal sounds like The Pioneer Woman’s fave craves. So we were surprised by her choice of dessert: creme brulée. Since her favorite holiday desserts include classic Southern dishes like chocolate pecan pie, we were expecting some down-home flavor for dessert.

Instead, she went with slightly fussy and French creme brulée. We can’t blame her! It’s creamy and rich with a touch of crunch from that bruléed sugar. This dessert is an ideal way to end an exceptional meal. This is Taste of Home‘s Test Kitchen-approved recipe for making creme brulée.

“I think that’s it,” Ree said. “Some beautiful beef, creamed spinach, mac and cheese, mushrooms, and creme brulée.”

That’s perfect. We’d like to eat that right now!

