After 80 Years, a New Fourth Type of Chocolate Has Been Discovered

No matter where you are in the world, you can always find a good piece of chocolate. From truffles to chocolate-covered treats, this sweet is a standard sweet anywhere you go. Typically, chocolate comes in three different types: milk, white, and dark. However, a fourth new chocolate, ruby, now officially exists.

This new chocolate is the brainchild of Swiss confectionery company Barry Callebaut. Its distinct pink hue doesn’t come from any added colors or ingredients. Instead, the chocolatiers source unique Ruby cocoa beans from around the world. These beans provide the color along with a fruity berry flavor that no other chocolate type possesses.

Ruby chocolate will definitely provide an eye-popping and delicious change to many chocolate products we know. Barry Callebaut expects that the new type is used to make all different kinds of chocolate products, similar to what’s done with white, milk, and dark chocolate today. Thus, we should expect to find pink chocolate ganaches, naturally reddish chocolate bars, and basically every other chocolate product redone in ruby fashion.

Need some ruby chocolate in your life? You don’t have to wait! Ruby chocolate from Barry Callebaut is available in select locations. Because this pretty pink chocolate is already so popular, you’ll need to claim yours before they sell out. If you’re looking for the same great taste with a low price tag and the convenience of arriving right to your door, have no fear. You can also find plenty of ruby chocolate snacks and candies on Amazon. Chocolate has a lot of health benefits so you’ll want to stock up.

