There's nothing quite like filling up on a $1.50 hot dog or a tasty slice of pizza after finishing all of your bulk grocery shopping. The one downside is that Costco's food court is pretty popular, which means you're going to have to wait. However, there's a trick that can get your food in your hands shortly after you check out of the warehouse.

To skip the food court line all you have to do is order what you want at the register when you cash out for your groceries. Then, go over to the pickup area in the food court, show them your receipt, and you'll get your food. It's really that simple!

Another perk that people don’t realize they can take advantage of is that you can order pizza ahead of time. Just call your pizza in before you start your shopping and pick it up on the way out.

Now, when you're in a rush you don't have to try to fill up on the free samples. Just make sure you're prepared to deal with the hangry stares from the customers waiting in line to order their food!