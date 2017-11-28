Picnote

Alcohol can bring you places. When you think of a gin and tonic, you might be brought to the first summer weekend on your front porch. eggnog may bring you to a fireside armchair around the holidays, and a pale lager with a lime might sweep you off to your favorite sunbathing spot on the beach. These connections are born of experience, but according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal, the type of alcohol you’re imbibing may have a direct effect on your mood and even how sexy you feel.

The study, which pulled data from nearly 30,000 people who participated in the Global Drug Survey, looked into how certain types of alcohol may trigger certain feelings. The participants were in the 18-34 age range and hailed from 21 different countries. Over the span of 12 months, the individuals had the negative and positive emotions they associated with certain alcohols recorded. (Did you know that beer is known to lift your spirits? Believe it.)

The feelings measured were energized, relaxed, sexy, confident, tired, aggressive, ill, restless and tearful. The types of alcohol measured were broken down into four categories: beer, white wine, red wine, and spirits.

If you’re looking to feel sexier, your best bet is the liquor route; 42.4 percent of respondents found that were feeling noticeably foxier after a spirits-based drink. Spirits also helped with how confident people felt (59 percent) and how energized they felt (58 percent) However, you might want to weigh that with the negative side effects of spirits; it had the highest rates for aggression (30 percent) tearfulness (22 percent), and restlessness (28 percent).

But for those that prefer the lesser-proof path, don’t fret. Wine and beer are best for unwinding, with relaxation rates of 53 percent and 50 percent respectively. And if you’re looking to wind down for the night, turn to red wine; it was found to be the most fatigue-inducing alcohol, making 60 percent of imbibers feel tired. Here are some other things that happen to your body when you drink a glass of wine every night.

So when the waiter rolls around on your next date night, opt for Bourbon, neat. Pick up a fine pilsner when you’re set to let off some steam after a long work week. And maybe skip the Jaeger bomb before your next nap (for many reasons) and pour yourself a nice glass of Cabernet Sauvignon. And if you’re trying to make the best use of your recent Cantonese lessons in conversation, grab literally any alcoholic beverage.

[Source: TIME]