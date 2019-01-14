Sergey Edentod/Shutterstock

There are more than 37,000 McDonald’s locations in total across the globe. The majority of the restaurants, however, are in the United States. California is home to more than 1,200 restaurants alone. Unlike that coastal state, there’s one landlocked place that has the fewest McDonald’s locations in the country: North Dakota.

According to reports, North Dakota has only 29 McDonald’s locations. The number isn’t too shocking, considering the state’s population is about 760,000, per the Census Bureau. That’s peanuts in comparison to the 39 million people who live in California, where there are the most locations. Although these numbers show the big difference in population size and number of McDonald’s restaurants, that doesn’t mean North Dakotans love the golden arches any less. In fact, because of the population difference, both California and North Dakota technically have an equal concentration of McDonald’s locations. Meanwhile, the state with the fewest locations per capita is Rhode Island. These are the 17 things McDonald’s employees won’t tell you.

Vermont and Alaska are the other states with the lowest total number of McDonald's locations (30 and 31, respectively). Alaska and North Dakota are both among the top ten least densely populated states. However, having fewer McDonald's, or other fast-food restaurants for that matter, doesn't necessarily mean that the local population is "healthier." According to the annual report the State of Obesity, Alaska and North Dakota have the 9th and 13th highest obesity rates in the country. And ironically enough, there are also almost more than one and a half times more McDonald's locations than hospitals in the United States.