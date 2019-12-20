A lot of taste tests have been done at our sister magazine, Taste of Home. While the big names do clean up well in some tests, like this cola trial or this macaroni and cheese panel, one grocery store chain has come out on top time and time again: Aldi.

That’s right: The budget grocer has some of our favorite products around, in all kinds of categories. Find out what Aldi does well and what you should be stocking up on during your next grocery run. You’re in luck because of how great Aldi’s prices are, too—here’s how they keep things so cheap.

The best Aldi products we’ve found

Aldi has consistently placed first in a handful of taste tests across various categories. Check out these Aldi brands that took the top spot (oftentimes by a landslide!).

Aldi’s Baker’s Corner angel food cake mix produced a moist, fluffy cake that looked homemade. Crescent rolls: These rolls were flaky and fluffy. No leftovers were to be had at this testing!

We know Reese’s seems like the go-to for peanut butter cups, but Aldi’s Choceur brand will have you thinking again. Potato chips: A bag of Clancy’s, an Aldi-exclusive brand, is a must at your next barbecue.

And let’s not forget Aldi’s good showing in these tests. In these, Aldi snagged the silver or bronze:

It stands to reason that Aldi did so well with canned biscuits after a crescent roll win. Chicken noodle soup: Canned soup is hard to get right (we’ve all made a disappointing lunch from a lackluster can). But Aldi’s was full of flavor and plenty of chicken.

Another score for Baker’s Corner! These chips tasted of quality chocolate (no surprise there!). Chocolate frosting: Baker’s Corner chocolate frosting was creamy and sweet—all the things you expect from canned frosting.

When it comes to frozen meatballs, the recipe options are seemingly limitless. Yellow cake mix: Even great bakers can admit a box mix hits the spot once in a while.

What makes Aldi so good?

If you’re a regular Aldi shopper, perhaps these results aren’t a surprise. Aldi fans know that the store prides itself on high-quality ingredients. Aldi products are free of trans fats, synthetic colors, and MSG. You’ll find plenty of organic items as well. Don’t miss more reasons to love Aldi.

And on top of the great quality and proven flavor, Aldi products are just so affordable. You’ll find products like European chocolate, premium cheeses, and all of these things you should be buying at Aldi for just a fraction of the cost of a traditional grocer.