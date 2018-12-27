In 2018, anything is possible, including eating healthy at your favorite fast food chain. Leading the way as one of the healthiest fast food restaurants is Taco Bell.

James R. Martin/Shutterstock

While you might not normally equate fast food with wholesome eating, there are actually options you can get from the drive-through that are on the healthier side. With menu items like the Crunchwrap Supreme and $1 Nacho Fries (we tried ’em), it may come as a surprise that Taco Bell offers up some of the healthiest options on the fast food scene. Dig a little deeper into their menu and you’ll find that there are some better-for-you options if you don’t have time to make a homemade meal. (Have time on your hands? Try these fiesta-worthy recipes for tacos, fajitas, and more.)

Over the past several years, Taco Bell has positioned themselves as one of the best fast food chains for healthy food, making strides to offer customizable options across their menu for their health-conscience customers.

According to the nutrition page on their website, these are some of the quality improvements they’ve made over the past few years to their menu:

Reduced sodium across the menu by 15 percent since 2008, with a push to have a total 25 percent reduction soon

Removed artificial flavors and colors and replaced them with natural alternatives

Source 100 percent cage-free eggs for our breakfast menu. Will introduce 100 percent cage-free egg ingredients into our core menu in 2018.

Serve chicken raised without antibiotics important to human medicine in U.S. restaurants

While these options and improvements are great, and definitely a step toward healthier eating, it’s largely up to the customer to customize smart choices, like ordering vegetarian or vegan options, or calorie-cutting with their ‘Fresco’ option to remove cheese, rice, sour cream, and add in pico de gallo. Check out these healthy options at all of your favorite fast food restaurants.

“We just really encourage people to customize to however it fits their lifestyle,” Missy Schaaphok, Taco Bell’s in-house nutritionist and dietitian told Business Insider.

Live Más! Want to make your favorites at home? Try these fast food copycat recipes.