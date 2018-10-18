The Thanksgiving Classic Professional Chefs Absolutely Hate Cooking

Subbotina Anna/ShutterstockWe spend pretty much all year looking forward to our Thanksgiving favorites. We need the turkey, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, stuffing, sweet potato casserole—but one of those you probably won’t find on a professional chef’s Turkey Day table. It seems the foodies have a bone to pick with one popular dish.

Don’t worry, your precious poultry is safe from the judgment of chefs. If you load up on sweet potato casserole, though, you might not get the seal of approval. Here are 15 classic Thanksgiving foods ranked from best to worst.

Four different chefs told Time magazine that they just don’t get the appeal of sweet potato casserole. “It’s just the least interesting and probably the least satisfying dish on the table,” The Grey chef Mashama Bailey said. Sweet potatoes are one of the superfoods you can turn into scrumptious comfort food.

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

“There’s nothing I like about it at all,” added Guy Fieri, chef and host of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Of course, that’s all just a matter of opinion. The sweetness of the potatoes and marshmallows does balance a generally savory dinner menu for those of us who can’t wait for dessert. Plus, swapping marshmallows out for a pecan topping could add a satisfying crunch to a creamy dish.

But if you’re looking to upgrade your usual sweet potato dish, chef April Bloomfield of The Spotted Pig in New York City gave a suggestion: “I prefer the more natural sweetness of the sweet potatoes with a touch of acidity to balance it out,” she told Time.

For a more complex flavor, the Roasted Sweet Potato Salad With Chutney Vinaigrette from Serious Eats adds a bite with cumin, ginger, balsamic vinegar, and Dijon mustard. Or try the Southwestern-inspired Chili Roasted Sweet Potatoes from Budget Bytes. But if you decide to stick with your favorite sweet potato casserole recipe, we certainly won’t judge.

Next, check out these other 23 mouthwatering Thanksgiving side dishes your guests will love.

[Source: Time]