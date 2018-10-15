The Real Reason Wendy’s Burgers Are Squares

Silverdust/Shutterstock

If you haven’t noticed, Wendy’s burgers are shaped in a square instead of the standard round circle. The story starts with their “fresh, never frozen” slogan because Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas wanted to ensure everyone saw the quality of meat sticking out of the bun. Frank Vamos, director of brand communications for the company, told Thrillist that Dave wanted everyone to “see the juiciness” of the meat.

Wendy’s isn’t afraid to show the beef

It’s also symbolic for a brand that doesn’t like to “cut corners” with their products, which the Wendy’s website claims is “really why our burgers are square.” Ever since the beginning, when Dave Thomas founded Wendy’s and hand-pattied the beef in the restaurant, the vision was to always serve customers fresh ingredients and partner with like-minded suppliers. Safety and quality are key with all Wendy’s products, and the burgers are no exception. Here are 8 things you never knew about the Wendy’s Frosty.

The “Top Quality” mentality

Wendy’s even has a Quality Assurance (QA) department to test the quality of the products. This department is staffed with food science experts, microbiologists, and nutritionists. This team has a set of principles they work by, otherwise known as their “Top Quality” mentality. These principles look at providing customers with top quality through their extensive data, food safety, auditing and more. Ever wonder why Wendy’s is the only chain selling baked potatoes?

There’s no more beef with the beef

When customers started to complain about Wendy’s square patties (some saying that the shape made the patties look overly processed), Wendy’s made sure to have their patties look the part, with a “natural square” shape moving forward. They take “fresh, never frozen” very seriously, and want all of their customers to have zero beef with their beef. Next, find out the fast-food “facts” that are totally false.