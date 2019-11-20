Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent for a Stress-Free Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving can be stressful, especially if it’s your first time hosting—in which case, you’ll definitely want these tips for keeping your sanity. Aside from preparing the meal, ensuring you have enough room to seat your guests and stocking up on plenty of plates, glasses and cutlery can be an added burden—and expense! Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to outfit your table. Try renting instead.

First things first: Finding a rental company

Many rental companies are local—which means you’ll need to find one in your community. We suggest starting with a quick Google search, although you can also ask friends and family if they have any recommendations. Wedding guides (like this vendor finder from The Knot) are also a great resource.

When looking, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for agencies that do smaller gatherings in your area and offer all of the supplies you need. Some companies even offer Thanksgiving-specific packages for one flat fee! Another pro tip: Start looking months in advance. Most companies have limited inventory and you’ll need to reserve your items ASAP during the busy holiday season.

Rent serveware, chairs, tablecloth, and more

While rental companies certainly cover the basics, they can also assist with other needs. Don’t have enough serving dishes for your favorite Thanksgiving sides like these? Or enough seating to fit all of your guests? Many services offer a variety of items aside from the traditional plates and glasses, so inquire about the cost of renting all of your other needs, too—such as tablecloths, napkins and serving spoons.

Ask for festive alternatives

If you plan to host other major holidays, such as Christmas or Easter, a rental company lets you use seasonal china and linens without having to make space in your home for multiple sets. Plus, depending on the size of your rental, many companies will deliver straight to your door and pick everything up when it’s all over.

Save on cleanup

While most rental companies will request you scrape off any excess food, you can forget about running multiple dishwasher loads and piling your plates high in the sink. Most services will deep-clean everything for you! All you have to do post-feast is pack the dishes back in the crates they were delivered in. Plus, this means you and your guests can avoid one of the things polite people don’t do on Thanksgiving.