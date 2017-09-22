Chili’s Ultimate Smokehouse Combo

Africa Studio/shutterstockIt’s no surprise that this entree is loaded in calories, as it’s essentially three meals in one. Guests who order this dish choose three different meats and two different sides—and that’s on top of the roasted street corn, french fries, chile-garlic toast, and pickles that already come with the dish. Indulging in this meal will have you consuming over three days worth of the recommended sodium limit, and clocking in at 2,440 calories, this dish would require about 7.5 hours of walking just to burn it off. Here’s how to walk for weight loss.

IHOP Cheeseburger Omelette

Serving eggs wasn’t enough, so IHOP had to add burger patties and hash browns to this omelette too. And just in case you’re still not full from that, each Cheeseburger Omelette comes with a stack of three buttermilk pancakes, bringing this breakfast to a whopping 1,990 calories and 44 grams of sugar. If you find yourself at IHOP, you’re better off ordering a Garden Omelette, which contains only 890 calories, or better yet, an Egg White Vegetable Omelette, which is a mere 330 calories. Here are some tricks to cooking perfect eggs at home.

Cheesecake Factory Pasta Napoletana

Finish this pasta and you’ll hit your calorie limit for the day. Not only does this Pasta Napoletana from Cheesecake Factory contain 2,310 calories, but it also has 79 grams of saturated fat and 4,370 mg of sodium—which should come as no surprise considering the dish is loaded with Italian sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and a cream sauce. If you’re really craving meat, skip this heavy bowl and opt for regular old Spaghetti and Meatballs instead, which will help save you almost 1,000 calories. Here are some other ways to make pasta healthier.

Buffalo Wild Wings Cheese Curd Bacon Burger

Deep fried cheese curds are already an indulgent food on their own. Now imagined them piled onto a cheeseburger with bacon and mayo. Eating this entree—along with the side of fries that comes with it—is the same as eating five Burger King Bacon Double Cheeseburgers. Skip the cheese curds and bacon, and opt for a regular cheeseburger instead, which contains half the calories. If you want more flavor, add a little hot sauce or one of these healthier versions of your favorite condiments.

Dave & Buster’s Carnivore Pizzadilla

It’s no surprise that a 12″ quesadilla served pizza-style would be one of the least healthy foods out there. All that meat and cheese can do some major damage, especially considering it contains over 3 days worth of your recommended saturated fat. To burn off this pizza-quesadilla hybrid, you’d have to run for almost 4.5 hours. Learn the signs you’re eating too much bad fat.

Texas Roadhouse 16 oz. Prime Rib with Loaded Sweet Potato

Order this Prime Rib alone, and it will still set you back 1,570 calories. But the real trouble comes in when you add in a side of a seemingly-healthy sweet potato. This far from nutritious tuber clocks in at 770 calories, as this Loaded Sweet Potato is buried under mini marshmallows and caramel sauce. Eating all of this, plus a side Caesar, brings you to almost 3,000 calories, over 70 grams of saturated fat, and 51 grams of sugar. If you want to stay even remotely healthy, skip the sides, and opt for a 10 oz. prime rib instead, which has just over 1,000 calories.

Cheesecake Factory Flying Gorilla Cocktail

Adding a fancy cocktail to your dinner can seem like no big deal, but it might come as a shock to you when you realize this liqueur-infused milkshake contains 950 calories and 60 grams of sugar. That’s the equivalent to drinking a 20 oz beer over five scoops of chocolate ice cream. If you want to indulge in a libation, consider ordering a margarita or mojito from their Skinnylicious menu. Both of these will only set you back 150 calories. Learn how to crack your sugar addiction.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill Ridiculously Awesome, Insanely Large Chocolate Cake

Most desserts don’t tend to have nutritional redeeming factors, but this Uno dessert takes the cake—pun intended. This giant slice of chocolate cake has a whopping 168 grams of sugar, which is more than you should be eating in three days. If you’re really craving chocolate, choose a mini option from Uno Pizzeria instead. They have a brownie sundae which only contains 310 calories, or you can opt for a mini chocolate peanut butter cup, which only has 360 calories. If you really can’t help yourself, opt for one of these healthy frozen desserts at home.