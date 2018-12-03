Why McDonald’s Big Mac Will Probably Never Be on the Dollar Menu

Bamboo River/Shutterstock

Everyone has their favorite go-to McDonald’s order. Sometimes, that includes one of the reasonably priced menu choices from the dollar menu. Although the dollar menu was technically discontinued in 2013, the brand still sells a few of their best items at reasonable prices under the $1, $2, $3 Dollar Menu. Some options include favorites like the McChicken, Sausage McGriddles, and a triple cheeseburger. The mainstay sandwich item that’ll likely never make it on the list, however, is the Big Mac.

The sandwich was first introduced in 1967 retailing for only 45 cents. Throughout the ’70s, the three-bun-two-patty sandwich was available for a dollar. According to Complex, inflation is likely to blame for the Big Mac price change. That’s not the only reason why the burger hasn’t been available for a dollar or less since then. Mental Floss also reports that the Big Mac’s lack of popularity with millennials could be to blame: only one in five millennials have tried a Big Mac. Here are the 10 best-selling McDonald’s menu items, ever.

That said, there are ways to get the Big Mac for less than the sticker price. In July of 2018, McDonald’s actually offered a $1 sandwich per week deal—including the Big Mac—until September 30th with the brand’s app. There’s no telling whether the brand will rerun a similar promotion, but some creative menu hackers have found an almost fool-proof way to order the Big Mac. To order the burger for two dollars less, ask for a McDouble with Big Mac Sauce instead of ketchup and lettuce, Thrillist reports. You might not even miss the third bun. Next, check out the 17 things McDonald’s employees won’t tell you.