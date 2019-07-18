The Little-Known Reason McDonald’s Is Selling More Quarter Pounders

People may be eating less fast food these days, but McDonald’s Quarter Pounder’s fortunes are on the rise. Executives at McDonald’s recently revealed that after five years of market decline, the company is once again gaining market share. McDonald’s sold 40 million more of the iconic sandwich in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the same time frame in 2018, CNBC reports.

So what accounts for the 30 percent surge in sales of the Quarter Pounder? The executives credit the change to their decision to start using fresh meat.

“I think it’s a better product, and I think consumers have noticed,” Mark Kalinowski, CEO of Kalinowski Equity Research, told CNBC. The new and improved Quarter Pounder has paid off for the burger chain, but find out why the McWhopper idea didn’t work.

The company instituted the change in May 2018 as part of a strategy to provide healthier foods. McDonald’s invested $60 million in the change, and it took about four years to bring it to market.

Previously, McDonald’s used frozen meat for its Quarter Pounders. The change allows the company to better compete with Wendy’s, which has always emphasized that its burgers are fresh, not frozen. Now that you know the latest about McDonald’s offerings, take a look back at the McDonald’s menu from the year you were born.