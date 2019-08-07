This Is the Potluck Recipe 350,000+ People View Each Year

Let's just say you're going to want to stock up on grapes.

Some recipes are so beloved that they appear on buffet tables all year long. Cocktail meatballs, baked spaghetti, lemon bars—you know the dishes I’m talking about. They’re time-tested family favorites that have been passed down for generations.

Today, our sister brand Taste of Home is going to share with you one such recipe. It’s a potluck salad that stars fewer than ten ingredients and requires a mere 20 minutes to make. Oh, and on average, it’s viewed over 350,000 times a year on Taste of Home‘s website. Here’s how to make the party-ready dish. But first, make sure you know the fine points of potluck etiquette.

How to make creamy grape salad

This all-star recipe comes to us from Marge Elling of Michigan. It makes over 20 potluck-worthy servings.

Ingredients:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/3 cup sugar

2 pounds seedless red grapes

2 pounds seedless green grapes

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons chopped pecans

Step 1: Make the dressing

To make this salad’s namesake creamy dressing, start by beating together the cream cheese, sour cream, vanilla, and sugar in a large bowl. Mix with an electric mixer (Taste of Home‘s Test Kitchen swears by this model) on medium speed, or by hand with a whisk, until the ingredients are well-blended.

Test Kitchen tip: For a lighter version, feel free to substitute thick and tangy Greek yogurt for the sour cream. Looking for a popular savory dish to bring as well? This is the lasagne recipe over 5,000 people a day are viewing.

Step 2: Add the grapes

Rinse the grapes under cool water and pat dry. Then, add them to the dressing mixture and toss to coat.

Test Kitchen tip: For added texture, feel free to mix in some chopped candy bars. Crunchy Snickers or Heath bars pair particularly well with the juicy grapes.

Step 3: Chill and serve

Transfer the salad to your serving bowl of choice. Cover and refrigerate. When you’re ready to serve, sprinkle the salad with brown sugar and pecans. If you want some additional traditional options, try these 20 recipes Grandma used to make.