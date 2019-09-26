Follow our Cinnabon cinnamon roll recipe for a sweet copycat. You can smell the unmistakable aroma already!

No trip to the mall is complete without a visit to Cinnabon. The unmistakable smell of fresh-baked cinnamon buns can steal us away from shopping every time. That mouthwatering aroma comes from yeasty dough, a brown sugar center, and the secret ingredient that makes Cinnabon’s cinnamon rolls so delicious.

To re-create the experience at home, use our sister site Taste of Home‘s Cinnabon cinnamon roll copycat recipe. It’s a perfect taste-alike!

How to make copycat Cinnabon cinnamon rolls

Here’s what you’ll need to make approximately 16 rolls.

Ingredients

Dough:

1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast

1 cup warm whole milk (110° to 115°)

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup butter, melted

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon salt

4 to 4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Filling:

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1/4 cup butter, melted, divided

Frosting:

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup cream cheese, softened

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Step 1: Prepare the dough

The foundation of your cinnamon bun is the tender dough. To get started, dissolve the yeast in warm milk. In another bowl, combine sugar, butter, eggs, and salt with the yeast mixture and 2 cups flour; beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (the dough will be sticky).

Turn dough onto a floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled. It will take about 1 hour.

Step 2: Add the cinnamon filling

Mix brown sugar and cinnamon. Punch down dough and divide in half.

On a lightly floured surface, roll one portion of dough into an 11×8-inch rectangle. Brush with 2 tablespoons of butter, then sprinkle with half of the brown sugar mixture to within 1/2 inch of the edges.

Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal. Cut into eight slices. Place each slice in a greased 13×9-inch pan, cut side down. Cover with a kitchen towel.

Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 3: Bake until golden brown

It’s time to let the magic happen. Bake until golden brown, about 20-25 minutes. Remove and cool on wire racks.

Step 4: Prepare the creamy frosting

It’s not a Cinnabon copycat unless you add cream cheese frosting. Beat butter, cream cheese, vanilla, and salt until blended. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar.

Step 5: Spread on the frosting and enjoy

Pair your roll with a glass of homemade lemonade like they’d serve at the mall. You can refrigerate leftovers, although we doubt there will be any!

More than 100 million deliciously fluffy Cinnabon buns—dripping with cinnamon, brown sugar, margarine, and cream cheese frosting—are sold each year. For absolutely perfect rolls, make sure you don’t make any of these baking mistakes you’ve probably been making.