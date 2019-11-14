Whether they accompany a supper club-style menu or are topped with chili, baked potatoes are a popular side dish. They can make great leftovers, too, provided that you don’t make some basic mistakes. Reheating potatoes is nearly as difficult as reheating pizza, but we have a technique for that too. Make sure your leftover potatoes taste as great as they did when they first came out of the oven by using one of our methods below.

How to reheat a baked potato

In the microwave

Although reheating baked potatoes in the microwave is the quickest method, it can result in dried-out potatoes. To prevent that from happening, cut the potato in half and cover each half with a damp paper towel. Place the potato in a microwave-safe dish and heat for two to three minutes, or until the potato is heated through. A microwave is a good option for reheating a lot of these leftovers, too.

In an air fryer

Reheating baked potatoes in the air fryer is a great way to ensure they’re crispy. Turn your air fryer to 350-400°, and heat the spuds for three to four minutes, or until they’re hot. The only downside to this method is the small capacity of your air fryer, meaning you may need to do a few batches.

On the grill

If you’re firing up the grill for dinner, it’s easy to reheat your baked potatoes, too. Wrap them in foil and place them on the grill, which should be about 400°. Cook them for about 10-15 minutes, and rotate them halfway through. This method keeps the potato skin crispy, but it can be a bit of a hassle to turn on the grill if you’re not already using it.

On the stovetop

Using the stovetop is another quick and easy method for reheating your potatoes. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-low. Cut the potato in half and put the cut sides down in the pan. Cover with a lid, reduce the heat and cook for three to four minutes. Once they’re heated, flip the potatoes so all sides get crispy. These tips will work on most of the best potato recipes from every state, too.

The best way to reheat a baked potato

Hands down, the best way to reheat a baked potato is in the oven. This method helps keep the potatoes from drying out. Preheat the oven to 350° F and take the potatoes out of the fridge so they reach room temperature. To achieve a crispy skin, place the potato directly on the rack. (A cookie sheet would work well, too.) Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the potato is heated through.

The only downside to this method? It’s a bit more time-consuming than zapping them in the microwave. But trust us, that extra time is well worth it.