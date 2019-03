How to Reheat Steak So It Still Tastes Delicious

If you thought reheating steak made it dry, you were wrong! Here's what you need to know.

Lisovskaya Natalia/Shutterstock

That leftover ribeye from last night is looking pretty tempting, right? You don’t want all that tasty meat to go to waste! But wait, how can you reheat steak without it tasting dry and bland? Luckily, we have the answers. Here are three simple methods you just have to try.

How to reheat steak: Method 1—Pop it in the microwave

It may seem like an odd choice, but hear us out! If you’re short on time and need to reheat steak, the microwave could be the way to go. The most important thing you have to know here is that this method will dry out the meat unless you use a rather smart little hack!

First of all put the steak in a deep, microwavable dish. Next, (and here’s the clever part) pour over some gravy or meat juices. Doing so will keep the meat moist and mean it’s tastier than ever. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and put it in the microwave. Cook it on medium heat (max heat will dry out your steak in no time) for 30-second periods, turning the steak in between. You should only need to do this a few times for the perfect result! Deliciously tender. Here are some more things you never thought you could pop in the microwave.

How to reheat steak: Method 2—Heat it in the oven

Spoiler: This is a great way to reheat steak if you have time to spare. It should take around 30 minutes to get right, but the flavorsome taste of the meat will be oh-so-worth-it.

Before you get started, you need to put the oven on and set it to around 250ºF. Next, you should get a baking tray and put a sturdy wire rack inside it. (Doing so will mean that the meat cooks thoroughly on both sides!) Then, place the steak on the rack.

When you’re certain that the oven has heated up, put the tray in there. You should leave the steaks to cook for around 20-30 minutes, checking them regularly. The last thing you want is for the meat to dry out. Of course, different steaks will take a different amount of time to warm through, depending on their thickness, so just keep a close eye out.

While the meat is cooking away, you may want to use the time to whip up a tasty gravy—this one is foolproof—or peppercorn sauce. Drizzling some delicious sauce over the steak will make it all the more delectable.

How to reheat steak: Method 3—Add some beef broth

Planning on using a skillet to reheat steak? We might have just the hack for you. Adding some beef broth to the pan right before you add the meat could be the answer. (Note: You don’t need to use any oil so long as your skillet is non-stick!)

Allow the broth to heat for a moment or two so that it starts to bubble just a little. Next, add the meat and watch it cook beautifully. It should only take a minute! The secret ingredient of the broth gives the meat extra moisture. That means the steak won’t dry out or become rubbery. Nothing could be better!

Just be sure you make use of your leftovers—steak or otherwise—while they’re still good! These smart ways to use up leftovers will keep you on track.