Over 6,000 People a Day Are Viewing This Chicken Fajita Recipe

Cooking healthy meals on busy weeknights can be a challenge. Chicken breasts are a go-to for their versatility. But let’s admit it: they can feel a little ho-hum. Unless you’ve got the right recipe to spice things up.

So how do we know these chicken fajitas are particularly delicious? Well, more than 800,000 people so far this year have viewed the recipe from our sister site, Taste of Home. That’s likely because people love Mexican-inspired food—this taco soup recipe has been viewed by over 4,000 people a day as well. Derived from Spanish word faja, which means belt or girdle, fajitas are made from strips of grilled meat, sliced veggies, and shredded cheese, all wrapped up in a soft tortilla.

With just about 20 minutes of prep and ten minutes to cook, the recipe is test-kitchen approved and can turn a mid-week dinner into a spicy treat for six. “This flavorful recipe is definitely on my weeknight dinner rotation,” writes Julie Sterchi of Campbellsville, Kentucky. “The chicken fajita marinade in these popular wraps is mouthwatering. They go together in a snap and always get raves!”

A pro tip if you’re looking to save even more time? Use chicken tenders instead of breasts, which cuts down on cooking time. The recipe is made with spices you probably already have in regular rotation in your pantry—chili powder, oregano, paprika, and red pepper. Make sure you have salsa, sour cream, and guac on hand for the side. And you’ll want to leave time to marinate the chicken in the fridge for at least an hour before cooking. If you want to prepare an entire Mexican-inspired feast, try these easy recipes for Mexican appetizers too.

Ready to hear some fajitas sizzling? This video will show you how: