This Grocery Store Has the Best Customer Service in America

LightField Studios/Shutterstock

If you live in the southeast United States, you’re in luck. A supermarket chain in your region has been ranked tops in customer service among grocery stores. Newsweek and Statista crunched the numbers and came up with a list of rankings for several industries, from brick and mortar retailers that encompass clothing, food, health, and beauty, to service-oriented industries like restaurants, insurance, real estate, and transportation. Make sure you know the grocery store with the worst reputation, too.

The survey polled a 20,000-strong sample of U.S. consumers who had made a purchase, used a service, or gotten information about a product in the last three years. Each person gave an evaluation of several brands, with the criteria comprised of the following: quality of communication, technical competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. Fifty percent of the evaluation was also based on a brand’s “net promoter score” which granted a score based on this question: “With service in mind, how likely is it that you would recommend the selected brands to friends and family?” The three brands with the highest total score in each category were recognized as having America’s Best Customer Service 2019.

So what grocery chain came out on top? Publix. The privately-held supermarket chain was founded by George Jenkins in 1930 and is based in Lakeland, Florida. Publix runs more than 1,200 stores across Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida. Shop Rite and Trader Joe’s round out the top three in customer satisfaction for grocery stores. If you’re already a Publix or Trader Joe’s shopper, you also know they’re both top grocery stores for value.

Publix also holds the distinction of being the largest employee-owned company in the United States. More than 190,000 people work for the company, and it’s also got a reputation for employee loyalty. Publix also ranked well in another survey ranking overall reputation. Don’t have a Publix in your state? Have no fear, because there’s a top grocery store in every state to choose from.