Craving something cozy? We found the best canned chicken noodle soup to keep you warm and satisfied.

Taste of Home

On a chilly day, is there anything you crave more than chicken noodle soup? For me, it’s a must-have for cold evenings, days at home with the sniffles and nights when you need a meal that feels like a big hug. When I’ve got some time to make soup from scratch, I turn to this recipe which millions of readers adore. Of course, when you’re under the weather—or it’s just too cold to leave the house—a can of soup often becomes a go-to.

But which brand should become your go-to? We tested eight brands—everything from organics to classics to Aldi-exclusives—to find the best canned chicken soup. See which ones are worth keeping in your pantry, and find out the other canned foods that you should have on hand.

Taste of Home

Honorable Mention: Annie’s

Score: 5/10

Organic Annie’s brand soup faired better than most in our soup test. This canned chicken soup got rave reviews for its seasoning and the quality of the chicken inside. Testers picked up a fair amount of oregano along with sage and thyme—all great herbs to pair with chicken. This soup was a bit on the thin side, however, making it better as an accompaniment than the star of a quick meal.

Buy now; available at grocers nationwide.

Taste of Home

Runner-Up: Chef’s Cupboard

Score: 6/10

Time and time again, Aldi products score well in our taste tests. This affordable chain just seems to do basics like cake mixes and even potato chips well, and chicken noodle soup was no different. Testers really enjoyed this soup for its flavorful broth, which gave us good hints of garlic, onion, and parsley We also enjoyed the veggies and chicken in this soup but wished it had more. (Quantity is what cost it the top spot.)

$1.49 for an 18.6-ounce can; available exclusively at Aldi.

Taste of Home

Best in Show: Campbell’s Chunky

Score: 7/10

Many taste testers admitted that Campbell’s was their go-to soup brand, and this blind taste test reaffirmed that choice. Campbell’s Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup provided us with the most hearty, satisfying canned soup of the day—fitting given it’s “soup that eats like a meal” tagline. Testers found that this brand had the best ratio of veggies, chicken, and noodles to broth (part of what made the soup so filling!). This soup was also flavor forward; yes, it was salty (like most canned soups), but we also got good flavor from the aromatics, like onion and celery.

Buy now; available at grocers nationwide.

Taste of Home

The Bottom Line

When it comes to chicken noodle soups, we came to the same conclusion as in our canned chili taste test: Nothing beats homemade. The quality of the chicken and the texture of the noodles in the canned options couldn’t compete with the soup Mom made us when we were sick.

However, we still think that canned soup has a place in the pantry. We like knowing that Campbell’s is a good option if we’re ever in need of lunch at the office, a quick dinner, or an easy sick day pick-me-up. Not in the mood for chicken soup? Then try this easy taco soup recipe instead that’s sure to be a winner.

