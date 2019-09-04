Why You Should Bring Instant Pot Chili to Your Next Potluck, According to Ree Drummond

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tired of bringing the same old bars to every potluck? Here’s an idea from the Pioneer Woman herself. Pack up an Instant Pot chili recipe instead! It’s easy to throw together and always a crowd-pleaser. In fact, Ree Drummond likes to whip up a batch to take to potlucks in real life. Don’t have an Instant Pot? Check out this popular option.

Why use an Instant Pot?

Ree told our sister site, Taste of Home, “I love making chili in the Instant Pot because you can sauté the meat there and you can add everything and cook it all in one vessel.” Not surprisingly, she’s got a good point. With a slow cooker chili, you’d have to brown the meat in a pan and then transfer it. Could be a hassle if you’re in a rush. The Instant Pot saves you a step. While that does sound great, there are some foods you should never cook in an Instant Pot.

You can convert your go-to chili to an Instant Pot recipe. (Here’s how to do that.) You can also start with an Instant Pot chili recipe from the beginning. For something with a kick, check out this chili con carne recipe. This turkey chili is thick and delicious and it’s on the leaner side. Or, you’ll have everyone asking for the recipe when they taste this white bean chicken chili.

But no matter what chili you decide to bring, follow Ree’s suggestion to make it in the Instant Pot! Still getting used to your Instant Pot? Find out what all of the buttons on it mean.

Bring all the fixings, too

Instant Pot chili is a perfect potluck dish not only because it’s convenient, but also because you can dress it up however you’d like. Bring along sour cream, red onions, sharp cheddar, and avocado as toppings.

Another thing the Pioneer Woman brings along: baked potatoes. That way, people can just load up the potato with chili, and, of course, toppings.

Need something with even less prep? Ree suggests taking along a bunch of snack-size Fritos bags. Guests can make walking tacos! If you love Instant Pot chili, you’ll love these other recipe ideas for your Instant Pot, too.