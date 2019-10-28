How to Cook Bacon on the Stove, in the Microwave, or in the Oven

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Taste of Home Test Kitchen explains how to make bacon using the oven, microwave, and stovetop.

Crisp, but not too crisp; meaty, yet also snappy—perfect bacon strikes a savory balance between texture and taste. This mouthwatering breakfast staple can be cooked every which way to suit your time and tastes. Read on for step-by-step instructions for each method—but be sure to avoid the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking bacon.

How to cook bacon on the stovetop

When to use this method: Frying bacon in a cast-iron skillet is best for small batches and tender texture. In order to get a truly delicious outcome, learn about why bacon tastes so much better in Britain and choose your meat wisely.

Place a single layer of bacon strips in a cold skillet, preferably cast-iron. Cook on medium-low heat—you want to render a lot of the fat out of the bacon and this takes time. Don’t rush it. Turn bacon occasionally with tongs so bacon cooks evenly. Since most pans don’t heat evenly, you should move the bacon to a different part of the pan when flipping it. When cooked to desired doneness, transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towel, clean newspaper, or a cut-up paper bag to absorb the excess grease. Pour grease from skillet into heatproof dish until cool. Discard or save for another use. To clean pan, fill with ½-inch of water and bring to a boil. Lightly scrape with a spatula to help remove any stuck-on residue.

How to bake bacon in the oven

When to use this method: You’ll want to preheat the oven if cooking for a crowd, prepping thick bacon, or looking to minimize clean-up.

Place a wire rack in a 15×10-inch baking pan. Lightly spritz with cooking spray. Place bacon strips in a single layer on rack. Bake at 350° to desired degree of crispiness, 20-30 minutes. How long to put bacon in the oven depends on your desired texture: briefer for softer, longer for crisper. When it’s done to your liking, remove from oven. Use tongs to remove bacon strips from wire rack. Pour off grease into a heat-safe container. Place rack and pan in dishwasher.

How to cook bacon in the microwave

When to use this method: The microwave’s best for—you guessed it—quickly cooking a few strips at a time.

Place 2-3 sheets of paper towel in a microwave-safe dish. (You can also use a bacon tray!) Top with up to four slices of bacon. Place 1-2 sheets of paper towel on top. Microwave approximately one minute for every piece of bacon. Thick bacon will need a little more time and thin bacon will need less. Remove and place on serving plate when it’s just a little underdone (bacon will carry-over cook a little).

