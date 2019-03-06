The Simple Trick for Cooking Amazing Corn on the Cob

Skumer/Shutterstock

It's summer, which means it's the best time of year to eat some delicious corn on the cob. If you're having a barbecue, you might be making some grilled corn. But if you're in the mood for traditional corn on the cob, you'll want to check out this corn "upgrade" from TipHero. You won't believe the difference it'll make—and all it takes is two simple ingredients.

When the water is boiling, add some milk and butter to the pot before adding the corn. (TipHero recommends one cup of milk and one stick of butter.) It'll make the corn sweeter and more flavorful—and it allows you to skip a step, too. Because of the butter from the pot, the corn will already have a nice buttery taste. So instead of taking the time to slather the cob with a pat of butter, you can dive right in and take a bite.

The whole process takes only 13 minutes from start to finish. Check out the full recipe on TipHero. It's hardly more than a simple tweak to the way you usually cook corn, and we promise you'll never go back! TipHero recommends sprinkling the corn with salt or pepper for the ultimate taste. Bon appétit!