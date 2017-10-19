This Is the Fastest Way to Hard-Boil Your Eggs (It’s Not on the Stove)

siambizkit/Shutterstock

Word to the wise: Hard-boiled eggs are among the healthiest and most versatile snacks out there. But if you’ve ever made a big batch of them, you know the mechanics behind these goodies are a big pain in the neck. Finding a big pot, waiting for the water to boil, putting in the eggs carefully enough to avoid cracking, and waiting again for them to cook is just one step too many, in our opinion.

Thankfully, there’s an easier way to hard-boil eggs by the dozen. But don’t turn to the stovetop; use your oven, instead. (Are you a hard-boiled hater? Try 55 other delicious ways to cook eggs.)

Don’t believe us? Here’s what to do: Preheat your oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, simply place your (room temperature!) eggs in a cupcake pan—one egg per hole—and pop the pan in the oven for 30 minutes. Once you take it out, allow the eggs to cool completely before shelling them.

While the idea of baking eggs in an oven might seem odd at first, just hear us out. For one, it’s an easier and faster way to produce large quantities of eggs, which would be a challenge for even your biggest pots. Plus, since the eggs are cooked evenly, you’ll be sure to get perfect hard boiled eggs every time. By the way, there’s a perfect way to make scrambled eggs, too—and adding this one secret ingredient will make them extra fluffy.

If we haven’t convinced you already, try this: There are now fewer dishes to clean! Watch the full video here to learn more. Bon appétit!

[Source: Tip Hero]