This Might Be the Craziest Burger Grilling Trick Out There—but It Works!

Fedorovacz/Shutterstock

From grilling novices to seasoned pros who know their seasoning, we’re all on the perpetual quest for the perfect burger. But here’s a little-known secret: You don’t need to travel to the best burger joints in the country to find it.

According to MasterChef judge Graham Elliot, you can make perfectly juicy burgers at home, and it’s a lot easier than you might think. He told Fox News the key is putting an ice cube in the middle of a patty, folding the meat around it, and then grilling it. That way, the ice keeps the patty moist so it doesn’t dry out.

Another common grilling mistake that leads to dry burgers? Biting into your meat right away. If you let the patty sit for five minutes after taking it off the grill, the juices that have pooled in the center of your burger will reabsorb into the rest of the meat. Don’t worry, those few extra minutes of drooling will pay off.

Elliot also stressed that the most important part of your burger should be, well, your burger. Let that juicy meat take center stage without any extra ingredients thrown in as seasoning, like peppers or onions. “You don’t want to do that,” he said. “You want it to be just straight meat.”

