Bacteria can thrive in unexpected places—which is why you need separate cutting boards in your kitchen. We got the full scoop on this icky problem.

Safely handling raw food is a skill every home cook should have. But safe food handling doesn’t stop at storing meats at proper temperatures and ensuring they’re cooked through before they hit your plate. Food prep is equally important. To help prevent food poisoning and potential food contamination in your kitchen, you’ll need a dedicated meat and chicken cutting board. Here’s why.

Why you need a separate cutting board for meat

Whether you’re serving up meat, poultry, or seafood for dinner, any form of raw meat may contain bacteria. And when you use a cutting board to prepare these food items, said bacteria can survive a hot, soapy wash and linger in the board’s crevices. The result? You could potentially taint other foods chopped on the same board.

While that may be less of a problem for meat cooked to a safe internal temperature, your fruits and veggies may pick up some of the bacteria from your cutting board. Yuck. This possibility for cross-contamination is the same reason why health officials caution against washing chicken before you cook it.

Luckily, reducing the risk is simple. Keep two or more cutting boards on hand and make sure one of them is reserved specifically for chopping raw meat, poultry, and seafood. Make sure you also avoid these other cooking mistakes that can make your food toxic.

The best types of cutting boards for your kitchen

In addition to owning separate surfaces, you also need to pay attention to the board’s material. It’s true that wood cutting boards look good, but using them for meat or poultry is a big no-no according to the USDA. Bacteria can thrive inside the wood’s pores which may lead to food poisoning. The USDA recommends using non-porous cutting boards (like this cute set) for handling meat. Acrylic or glass cutting boards are also great additions to your kitchen.

If you can’t bear to part with your wood cutting board, save it for fruits, vegetables, cheese, and bread. Your family will thank you! Ready to get (safely) cooking? Check out these best-ever dinner recipes.

