Make this Thanksgiving dinner the easiest ever by learning how to cook a turkey breast in a slow cooker.

Thanksgiving side dishes are the real star of this food-heavy holiday. Big buttery rolls, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, and green bean casserole. Which means space in the oven on Thanksgiving is a hot commodity. To make things a bit easier, try out an unlikely kitchen ally: a slow cooker.

Rather than roast a 20-pound bird in the oven for the better part of the day, utilize Taste of Home reader Maria Juco’s fabulous slow cooker turkey breast and wrangle a few slow cookers and turkey breasts for a moist and flavorful main dish that is entirely hands-off. While your slow cooker is out, try these other unexpected recipes you can make in them.

How to cook a turkey breast in a slow cooker

Taste of Home

Ingredients:

1 bone-in turkey breast (6 to 7 pounds), skin removed

1 teaspoon dried minced garlic

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup water

Equipment:

6-quart Slow cooker

Meat thermometer

Directions

Step 1: Prep

If not purchased skinless, remove the skin from the breast by gently pulling it up and back. Discard.

Next, in a small bowl, mix the garlic, seasoned salt, paprika, Italian seasonings and pepper until they’re combined. Brush the turkey all over with the oil then rub the seasonings on the breast.

Step 2: Cook

Transfer your prepped turkey into a slow cooker and pour the water into the bottom of the device. Cover and cook the breast until it’s nice and tender, about 5-6 hours.

Step 3: Carve

Before taking the turkey out of the slow cooker, check its temperature with a meat thermometer to test its doneness. The thickest part of the turkey should be at least 165 °F for food safety.

Once it’s up to temp, pull your bird from the slow cooker and let it rest for about 10 minutes. This allows the juices (and flavor!) to be locked into the meat before cutting. After a quick rest, slice your turkey breast and serve it alongside lots of fresh-from-the-oven side dishes! Before you try to cook every meal in your slow cooker, learn about the foods you should never put in your slow cooker.