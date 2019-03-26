Freezer-friendly foods go way beyond meat and vegetables, and eggs are one of many foods you didn't know you could freeze. But we still have questions. Can you freeze cooked eggs? Are there any tricks to freezing raw eggs? Let's find out.

Can you freeze cooked eggs?

Not only is it possible to freeze cooked eggs, but they actually taste better when reheated than cooked eggs stored in the refrigerator. On the weekend, you can meal prep breakfast burritos or egg sandwiches and toss them into the freezer. Then, thaw them overnight in the fridge for an easy breakfast on the go. While you can freeze cooked eggs for up to a year, we find they taste best within three to six months of the freezing date.

Can you freeze hard-cooked eggs?

Technically, hard-cooked eggs can be frozen, but they won’t taste great. The whites become tough and rubbery, and they release excess water when they’re thawed. The cooked yolks freeze exceptionally well, though, so we recommend eating the boiled whites fresh and freezing the yolks by themselves in an air-tight bag.

Can you freeze deviled eggs?

Just like boiled eggs, the white part of a deviled egg will turn rubbery in the freezer, so you really only want to freeze the yolk mixture. You might want to envision a deviled egg makeover if you’re freezing leftovers, like piping the thawed filling onto toasted baguette slices or whipping up some cloud eggs as the white replacement.

Can you freeze scrambled eggs?

Scrambled eggs are easy to freeze, and they taste great when reheated! We like to cook them so they’re slightly runny, which helps them retain a soft texture when they’re warmed through. Let your scrambled eggs fully cool before packing them into individual portions in freezer-safe bags. Then, let them thaw in the refrigerator or use the microwave to thaw them before reheating.

Can you freeze egg casserole?

Freezing egg casseroles or frittatas is a great way to make breakfast in advance! It works the exact same way as scrambled eggs, but you get to choose whether you freeze the casserole whole or in individual portions.

Can you freeze eggs in the shell?

You can freeze raw eggs, but you never want to freeze them in the shell. The water content in the egg will cause the shell to shatter! Some people like to separate out their whites and yolks before freezing them, creating more flexibility to use them on their own or re-mix them depending on your recipe.

While you can thaw cooked eggs in the microwave, we definitely recommend thawing raw eggs in the refrigerator overnight. For best quality, you’ll want to use them the same day they’re thawed.

Can you freeze raw eggs?

So long as you remove them from the shells, you'll have no problem freezing raw eggs. Beat them until they're just blended and store in a freezer-friendly container. Three tablespoons of thawed eggs will roughly equal one fresh egg.

Can you freeze egg whites?

Our favorite way to freeze egg whites is in an ice cube tray. Two tablespoons of egg whites roughly equals one large, fresh egg white, so portioning them ahead of time makes them easier to work with! After you’ve thawed your egg whites, let them stand at room temperature for 30 minutes; they will beat to a better volume with this extra step.

Can you freeze egg yolks?

Over time, egg yolks can become gelatinous and unusable in the freezer. We recommend adding salt or sugar to prevent them from thickening. Simply add 1/8 teaspoon of salt or 1-1/2 teaspoons of sugar for every 1/4 cup of egg yolks (about four yolks).