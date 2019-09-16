How to Make Copycat Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Constantly craving Red Lobster's famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits? Now you can get your fix at home!

What makes Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits so good?! Well, they’re fluffy, cheesy, garlicky, and incredibly addictive. While dining out is fun, there’s something about making your favorite restaurant dishes in your own kitchen that’s utterly satisfying. We’ll show you how to make this all-American favorite at home. Beware: It’s extremely difficult to eat just one!

Prepare a deluxe seafood feast for your family and guests

How to make cheese and garlic biscuits

This glorious recipe comes to us from Gloria Jarrett in Loveland, Ohio. It yields approximately 30 biscuits.

Ingredients

For the biscuits:

2-1/2 cups biscuit/baking mix

3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ranch salad dressing mix

1 cup buttermilk

For the topping:

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 tablespoon minced chives

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ranch salad dressing mix

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Instructions

Step 1: Make ’em

In a large bowl, combine the baking mix, cheese, garlic powder, and ranch mix. Stir in the buttermilk just until the mixture is moistened. Gently drop the biscuit dough by tablespoonfuls onto greased baking sheets, leaving about two inches of room between each.

Step 2: Bake ’em

Bake the biscuits at 450° for 6-8 minutes, or until golden brown.

Step 3: Top ’em off

While the biscuits are baking in the oven, thoroughly whisk together the melted butter, chives, garlic powder, ranch mix, and pepper in a small bowl. Carefully remove the biscuits from the oven and generously brush on the topping. Serve warm and enjoy with flavored butter or honey.