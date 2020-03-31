This Italian Grandma Is Hosting a Virtual Class to Teach You How to Make Pasta

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

No need for a trip to the grocery store. You can learn how to make authentic Italian pasta, courtesy of Nonna herself!

via airbnb.com

Right now, everyone’s doing their part to cheer people up. From decorating the house with Christmas lights to delivering food, we’re all doing our best. Nonna is helping, too—she’s teaching us to make pasta instead of buy it.

Who in the world is this Nonna?

The pasta-making class, Nonna Live, is taught by an actual Italian grandmother, named Nonna Nerina. She usually teaches in person at an Airbnb Experience just outside Rome. That experience drops you into a rustic Italian kitchen for two hours to learn to make three kinds of handmade pasta. However, Airbnb Experiences are paused right now due to coronavirus.

So until it’ll make sense to travel again, Nonna Nerina is now teaching through a virtual cooking experience, aka an online class. We love her!

How to sign up

You can cook with Nonna Nerina from the comfort of your own kitchen. Sign up for the livestream for $60 and enjoy learning with your new Italian grandma every weekend. There are weekday classes, too, led by her granddaughter, Chiara Nicolanti. Here’s the lineup:

Wednesday 10 a.m. PST // 1 p.m. EST Cooking with Chiara RAVIOLI with Butter Sage Sauce (Vegetarian)

Thursday 10 a.m. PST // 1 p.m. EST Cooking with Chiara GNOCCHI with Pesto (Vegetarian)

Friday 10 a.m. PST // 1 p.m. EST Cooking with Chiara LASAGNE

Saturday 10 a.m. PST // 1 p.m. EST Cooking with Nonna Nerina! FETTUCCINE with Tomato Sauce (Vegetarian)

Sunday 10 a.m. PST // 1 p.m. EST Cooking with Nonna Nerina! CANNELLONI



A week before the class, you’ll be sent an ingredient list so you can buy all the things you’ll need before attending. If the grocery stores look daunting right now, you can always try grocery delivery from these stores that have grocery delivery and pickup. Either way, this class will have you saying molto bene in no time! In addition to delicious pasta, you can also make these three-ingredient recipes that don’t require a trip to the store.