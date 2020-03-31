Skip links
Do you live in the Nicest Place in America?

This Italian Grandma Is Hosting a Virtual Class to Teach You How to Make Pasta

Laurie Dixon

No need for a trip to the grocery store. You can learn how to make authentic Italian pasta, courtesy of Nonna herself!

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nonna Nerina teaching people how to make pastavia airbnb.com

Right now, everyone’s doing their part to cheer people up. From decorating the house with Christmas lights to delivering food, we’re all doing our best. Nonna is helping, too—she’s teaching us to make pasta instead of buy it.

Who in the world is this Nonna?

The pasta-making class, Nonna Live, is taught by an actual Italian grandmother, named Nonna Nerina. She usually teaches in person at an Airbnb Experience just outside Rome. That experience drops you into a rustic Italian kitchen for two hours to learn to make three kinds of handmade pasta. However, Airbnb Experiences are paused right now due to coronavirus.

So until it’ll make sense to travel again, Nonna Nerina is now teaching through a virtual cooking experience, aka an online class. We love her!

How to sign up

You can cook with Nonna Nerina from the comfort of your own kitchen. Sign up for the livestream for $60 and enjoy learning with your new Italian grandma every weekend. There are weekday classes, too, led by her granddaughter, Chiara Nicolanti. Here’s the lineup:

  • Wednesday 10 a.m. PST // 1 p.m. EST
    • Cooking with Chiara
    • RAVIOLI with Butter Sage Sauce (Vegetarian)
  • Thursday 10 a.m. PST // 1 p.m. EST
    • Cooking with Chiara
    • GNOCCHI with Pesto (Vegetarian)
  • Friday 10 a.m. PST // 1 p.m. EST
    • Cooking with Chiara
    • LASAGNE
  • Saturday 10 a.m. PST // 1 p.m. EST
    • Cooking with Nonna Nerina!
    • FETTUCCINE with Tomato Sauce (Vegetarian)
  • Sunday 10 a.m. PST // 1 p.m. EST
    • Cooking with Nonna Nerina!
    • CANNELLONI

A week before the class, you’ll be sent an ingredient list so you can buy all the things you’ll need before attending. If the grocery stores look daunting right now, you can always try grocery delivery from these stores that have grocery delivery and pickup. Either way, this class will have you saying molto bene in no time! In addition to delicious pasta, you can also make these three-ingredient recipes that don’t require a trip to the store.

Productive Things to Do While Stuck Inside

Petrut Romeo Paul/Shutterstock

The Mistake You Make When Cooking Pasta

Nick Beer/Shutterstock

45 Free Online College Classes

Originally Published on sitename.com

Popular Videos