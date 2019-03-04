Joanna Gaines’ Diet Is Surprisingly Easy to Follow

Brian Ach/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Chip and Joanna Gaines just had Baby #5, but don’t expect the power couple to slow down anytime soon! The HGTV stars are hard at work on their new network, and they recently opened a Texas restaurant, Magnolia Table.

When Joanna Gaines talks about what she eats during her busy days, it sounds like she wants to stay healthy, without focusing too much on the small things. The specifics might be different for you, but the philosophy behind Joanna Gaines’ diet is super accessible.

“For the most part I just try to eat a lot of protein during the day and then not too many carbs or I will crash and not make it,” Gaines says during an interview for Health. “So, I think just drinking a lot of water and being conscious of what I’m putting in my body and being conscious of what I’m doing to relieve stress, like walking and exercising, trying to find that balance.” These are the 7 other things that happen when you don’t eat enough protein.

To get her protein, Gaines says that she always keeps protein bars or trail mix with her when she’s out and about. Gaines also cited bananas and oranges as two fruits she always keeps on hand.

And as far as less-healthy treats go, Gaines knows that it’s OK to indulge. “Typically with sweets, I go all out,” she says. “If you’re gonna make the cake, just make the cake.” It is possible to make healthier sweets—here are 12 easy recipes that are both sweet and healthy.

The key, of course, is moderation. Gaines does stress that most of her family’s food includes things like the nutritious vegetables and fruits that grow in their own garden—like this beautiful broccoli!

She frequently shares photos of what she and her family eat on Instagram, as well as tips on how she does things like weekly meal prep. Her diet looks like it’s full of nutrition—with an assortment of treats in the mix, too.

Gaines’ diet isn’t revolutionary. Plenty of people will tell you that balance is key, or that it’s fine to have “everything in moderation.” Still, it’s nice to see that she makes room in her life for things like sweets now and then—life is too short to skip dessert! Don’t miss these 8 other reasons you should eat dessert.