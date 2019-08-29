Inspired by Joanna Gaines, we discovered a sweet snack that we feel good about feeding our kids (and ourselves) this fall...and any time!

Joanna Gaines has always said that because a snack is sweet doesn’t mean it has to be unhealthy. That’s why I went searching through Joanna’s blog, Magnolia, for ideas on fall snacks that we’d be happy to serve our kids—and to sneak a few for ourselves.

I found Joanna’s recipe for a treat she calls Power Balls, which taste like cookie dough but are super-high in fiber and protein. What better way to tempt the kids away from junk food than a healthy treat with peanut butter and chocolate chips? Find out more about Joanna’s healthy diet that’s actually incredibly easy to follow.

Joanna’s formula for guilt-free snacking

Joanna’s recipe is about one-third oats (think: fiber and complex carbs), one-third nut butters and seeds, and one-third coconut and chocolate with a touch of honey, cinnamon, and vanilla extract.

The ingredients

The prep

Mix together all of the dry ingredients (the first five) in one medium bowl. Mix together all of the wet ingredients (everything else) in another medium bowl.

Once both mixtures have an even texture, pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture while continuously stirring.

Scoop out the mixture and shape into 1 inch balls. A large kitchen spoon is great to use for rounding out the shape, or you can just use your hands.

Joanna’s Pro Tip: If the mixture is too gooey, try putting it in the fridge for 20-25 minutes.

Last but not least, pop your energy bites into the refrigerator so they stay firm until they're ready to be eaten.

The takeaway

With only a handful of ingredients, Joanna's recipe is a cinch and it's also super customizable. It's easy to substitute another nut butter for the peanut butter. It's also easy to toss in a handful of coconut flakes to taste. For an extra boost, Joanna recommends 1 Tbsp. of vanilla protein powder. You could even add raisins or any of your favorite dried fruits! Feel free to double the recipe since you're going to be competing with the kids over who gets the last one…