See the Pie Recipe Video That’s Been Viewed over 1 Million Times

If it’s your turn to bring a dessert to the next office party or family gathering you can’t go wrong with a pie. And this new take on the classic lemon meringue pie is sure to impress those who choose to indulge. Just make sure to avoid these common baking mistakes or people might pass over your pie on the dessert table.

The Lemon Supreme Pie recipe from our sister site, Taste of Home, is one of their most viewed with over 1 million people checking it out. Home chefs that have made this pie comment on how the tart lemon and thick cream cheese complement each other well and how it’s nice to try something different from the overdone lemon meringue. If lemon isn’t your thing, try these delicious apple pie recipes instead.

One reviewer said, “I am a huge fan of lemon pie, but this recipe is more than your run of the mill lemon pie. It’s over the top with goodness! I have made this for catering, potlucks, dinners, etc and every time it is served I get rave reviews. Thanks for this great recipe!”

The recipe takes about an hour and needs to be refrigerated overnight. The pie is big enough to serve 8 people. It’s definitely not something you want to rush, but the end result is worth the work. To make your pie look like it came from a bakery, use this ceramic pie dish for perfectly grooved edges. A few bakers in the recipe reviews said that they cut the cornstarch in the lemon filling by one tablespoon to make it a little less thick.

If you want some visual guidance before you break out all of the ingredients and measuring cups in the kitchen, check out the video below. It will help you get started and give you a preview of the finished (extremely delicious) product. If this Lemon Supreme Pie inspired you to keep baking, these are the best pies from every state that you need to try.