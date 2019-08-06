This tasty homemade chicken lo mein is simple and full of umami flavor! It features angel hair pasta, a savory sauce, and plenty of vegetables.

Next time you’re craving a comforting dish of Chinese takeout, make this chicken lo mein. It contains noodles, stir-fried vegetables, and an irresistible umami sauce. If you’re unfamiliar with umami, you can find out exactly what umami is and what foods contain umami here.

Here’s how to make this popular takeout dish at home.

Skillet vs wok: What’s the difference?

Before you whip up a hearty stir-fry meal, it’s important to know about the tools you’ll be using. In many cases, skillets and woks are interchangeable, but there are some subtle differences you should know about:

Skillets have a flat bottom and a shallow height and come in a variety of sizes to accommodate varying amounts of ingredients. This everyday cooking tool works well on both electric and gas stovetops.

have a flat bottom and a shallow height and come in a variety of sizes to accommodate varying amounts of ingredients. This everyday cooking tool works well on both electric and gas stovetops. Woks allow foods to cook much faster since oil heats more quickly. Originally from China, woks have a round bottom and are slightly taller than skillets. They work best on gas stovetops due to their shape. They’re used for many Chinese culinary techniques because they’re great for steaming, deep-frying, poaching, searing, and, of course, stir-frying. This is exactly how to season a wok.

So, at the end of the day, it’s all about preference. If you don’t own a traditional Chinese wok, a good ol’ skillet will work perfectly well for making lo mein!

How to make chicken lo mein

This recipe from our sister site Taste of Home yields four servings.

Ingredients

4 ounces uncooked angel hair pasta

4 ounces uncooked angel hair pasta 2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 cups fresh broccoli florets

1 cup julienned carrots

1/4 cup salted peanuts, finely chopped

Instructions

Step 1: Make the pasta and sauce

Cook the pasta according to package directions. (Just be sure you aren’t making the biggest mistake people always make when cooking pasta.) Then, in a small bowl, combine the cornstarch, soy sauce, vinegar, hoisin sauce, ginger, and garlic. Set aside.

Step 2: Cook the chicken

In a large skillet or wok, stir-fry the chicken strips in 1 tablespoon of canola oil for 5-8 minutes or until fully cooked. Carefully remove the chicken strips with a slotted spoon.

Step 3: Stir-fry the veggies

Stir-fry the broccoli and carrots in the remaining canola oil for 5-6 minutes or until crispy and tender. Add the cornstarch mixture from Step 1 to the pan. Bring the veggies and cornstarch mix to a boil. Then, cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.

Step 4: Stir in the noodles

The term “lo mein” comes from the Cantonese lou min, which translates to “stirred noodles.” It’s time to stir in the noodles and chicken and heat through. Serve on plates and sprinkle each dish with peanuts. Enjoy! Not in the mood for Chinese food? Try out our other copycat recipes from your favorite restaurants.