Strawberry? Peppermint fudge? Bananarama? Any flavor you like! Learn how to make milkshakes from scratch with our step-by-step guide (plus pretty pictures).

Milkshakes are one of the most iconic American desserts. They’re refreshingly cool, slurp-ably sweet, and come in pretty much any flavor you can imagine. A single sip gets us dreaming of old-school diners and hamburger stands on a sultry summer day, and just a few more satisfy any sweet tooth. In the mood for more classic desserts? Find out the most popular dessert from the year you were born.

You don’t need to reserve a vinyl booth to enjoy this delightful dessert. Making a milkshake from scratch is simple. If you’ve got a tub of ice cream on hand, you’re halfway there. Follow along as our sister site Taste of Home‘s test kitchen shows how to make the most flavorful milkshake.

Check out how the pros do it

How to make the best milkshake ever

You’ll need:

1/3 cup milk. You can use 2%, whole milk, or a blend of milk and half-and-half.

You can use 2%, whole milk, or a blend of milk and half-and-half. 1 1/2 cups ice cream. (Vanilla makes a good base for most shakes, or you can use a flavor like chocolate)

(Vanilla makes a good base for most shakes, or you can use a flavor like chocolate) Delicious mix-ins! Think a swirl of chocolate syrup, peanut butter, chopped banana or other fruit, a handful of chocolate or butterscotch chips… (We could go on and on…)

Think a swirl of chocolate syrup, peanut butter, chopped banana or other fruit, a handful of chocolate or butterscotch chips… (We could go on and on…) A blender, of course. You can use a classic stand blender, or an immersion blender if you want to make it right in your glass.

Step 1: Combine the ingredients

Taste of Home

Send your ingredients straight to the blender. For best results, put in your milk first. That will get the blender mixing quickly. Be sure to let your ice cream soften before scooping. If it’s too hard, you might end up having to add more milk, which thins the shake.

We’re going to make a strawberry shake, so we’ll add 1/2 cup frozen unsweetened strawberries and 1 tablespoon strawberry preserves.

Taste of Home

For an ultra-rich shake, use whole milk or milk with a little half-and-half cream. But never use heavy cream. If you send that through the blender, it’ll create little bits of butter. Find out what other foods you should never blend to keep your blender functioning well.

Step 2: Blend ’til smooth

Taste of Home

It’s time to blend away. You’ll want to keep an eye on the consistency. This recipe creates a Goldilocks-style shake: not too firm and not too soft (runny). Of course, you can always customize it either way. Use less milk for a thicker, spoonable shake; use more for a thinner, sippable one.

Step 3: Enjoy!

Taste of Home

Pour your milkshake into a chilled glass to serve. It tastes great straight-up or topped with a tower of whipped cream. Feeling fancy? Layer on toppings like chocolate syrup, sugary cereal, or rainbow sprinkles. Once you’ve mastered the classic garnishes, try out these boozy milkshakes!