Taste of Home

Soup can be one of the quickest, easiest meals to prepare. All it takes for a quick soup fix is opening a can, pouring its contents into a pan, and turning up the heat. But sometimes, nothing beats a homemade soup—especially when that soup is beloved by more than a million people.

This “Ultimate Chicken Noodle Soup” recipe from our sister site, Taste of Home, is sure to satiate your craving for some home-cooked comfort food, as it has for the 1.1 million people who viewed it in 2018. It first appeared in the February/March 2016 issue of Taste of Home. Since then, its popularity has grown to the point where it gets more than 6,000 views a day, making it the third most popular recipe of 2018 on Taste of Home‘s website. And sure, it’s got the views, but what about the reviews? Well, the site has more than 80 of them, and the ratings average out to four and a half stars—also known as “pretty near perfect.” While cooking it up, beware of these common cooking mistakes that can ruin your food.

What makes this chicken soup recipe the “ultimate” one? Well, to get the perfect chicken flavor, the recipe recommends cooking bone-in chicken thighs in canola oil in a six-quart stockpot, like this one. The drippings form the base of your chicken broth. After removing the skin from the chicken, you put the full thighs back in the cooking broth while it simmers. Only after the chicken is nice and tender do you cut it up into bite-sized chunks perfect for soup, re-adding it to the broth. In addition to the chicken, this tasty soup is also packed with garlic, onions, carrots, and celery. Don’t miss the brilliant kitchen shortcuts you’ll wish you knew sooner.

Prepping this recipe may seem like a lot of work, but it only takes about 15 minutes. Cooking takes a little bit longer, about 45 minutes, but that time is divided up in increments as you continue adding new ingredients. And the recipe makes ten servings—about three and a half quarts—so your time is well spent, and you won’t have to worry about a soup shortage. Take a look at the video below for a quick tutorial before you get cookin’. Soup’s on! Next, check out some more delicious comfort food recipes like grandma used to make.