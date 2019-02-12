Over 4,000 People a Day Are Viewing This Taco Soup Recipe

Taste of Home

Making tacos even more amazing seems too good to be true, but it’s possible with this unique soup recipe. Yes, tacos can make an excellent warm and hearty soup—just make sure you’re following this recipe.

The recipe, from our sister site Taste of Home, has more than 300,000 views in 2019 so far. The chunky chili-like stew also caught the eye of 3,000 people on Pinterest, too. Glenda Taylor, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, especially likes making this warming dish on a cold day. “And since it uses packaged seasonings and several cans of vegetables, it’s a simple taco soup to prepare,” she says. You can spice up this soup and any recipe with one of these 15 secret pantry ingredients.

This test kitchen-approved recipe takes less than half an hour to make and has 80 almost perfect reviews. Besides being a fun take on taco night, what makes this recipe so alluring is that you only need one pot like this one to make a crowd-pleasing soup. See the recipe in action in the video below. It’s a good recipe to add to your cooking arsenal of 35 recipes you should know how to cook before turning 35.