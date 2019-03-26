Whether you're making it for dinner or bringing it to a potluck, this beloved slider bake won't disappoint.

It’s no surprise that chicken Parmesan is one of the most-loved chicken recipes—that is why our sister site, Taste of Home‘s Test Kitchen-approved Chicken Parmesan Slider Bake is what dreams are made of. The recipe puts a new spin on the classic dish, making it perfect for a crowd.

How popular is this dish?

Touting a 4.9-star rating, this sandwich recipe is sheer potluck perfection. In the past year, Taste of Home‘s readers have visited the recipe over 40,000 times. That’s a lot of hungry cooks! It’s simplicity and sharable quality keeps hungry home chefs coming back. Let’s not forget that this recipe takes a total time of 20 minutes to prep, simply fast and delicious! If you’re a fan of chicken, you’ll also want to check out this fried chicken recipe that has been viewed over 200,000 times.

Taste of Home

What makes it so great?

This recipe carries a perfect balance of texture. With crispy chicken tenders, ooey-gooey melted cheese, saucy marinara, and pillow-soft Hawaiian rolls, how could anyone resist?

But the flavor doesn’t stop there. This slider bake gets its decadent taste from a drizzle of 1/2 cup of melted butter before going in the oven. Ah, this golden dairy is a staple for any comfort food—and this recipe is no exception! Each roll gets an extra kick of flavor with a sprinkle of garlic powder and crushed pepper flakes. To top it off, the rolls have a heavy coating of Parmesan before being baked. Hello, delicious.

The recipe is so easy; you probably double-checked the recipe to make sure you didn’t miss a step (trust us, you didn’t). Make this dish for any potluck or picnic. It won’t disappoint.

Looking for another simple chicken parm recipe? Try our Baked Chicken Parmigiana or one of these other amazing ways to love chicken parmesan.