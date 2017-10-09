45 Foods You’ve Been Buying That You Should Cook at Home Instead

Homemade versions of these kitchen staples are cheaper and healthier than their store-bought counterparts—and they taste much better, too.

By

Crescent Dinner Rolls

CrescentTaste of Home"These light, golden rolls have a heavenly homemade flavor and aroma. Mom never hesitates to whip up a batch of these from-scratch rolls, since they're a delightful way to round out a meal." —Debra Falkiner, St. Charles, Missouri.   Before you dive into any of these recipes, check out our tips on how to make homemade meals healthier.     Get Recipe

Chocolate-Hazelnut Butter

chocolateTaste of Home"Store varieties of chocolate-hazelnut butter just can’t compete with the homemade kind. Slather it on everything from toast and pretzels to banana chunks and shortbread cookies." —Crystal Jo Bruns, Iliff, Colorado.   Once you've made it, give it a try in these 10 amazing Nutella recipes.       Get Recipe

Brown Sugar & Banana Oatmeal

oatmealTaste of Home"Oatmeal is a favorite breakfast food: quick, easy and filling. I came up with this version by using some of the same ingredients from my favorite breakfast smoothie. Add bran cereal for a heartier taste and more fiber. A brown sugar substitute and soy milk also blend in well." —Jessi Rizzi, Odenton, Maryland   Oatmeal is even better for you than you realized, and so are these 32 other recipes.     Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Homemade Tortillas

tortillasTaste of Home"I usually have to double this recipe because we go through these so quickly. The tortillas are so tender, chewy and simple, you’ll never use store-bought again." —Kristin Van Dyken, West Richland, Washington  Now that you know how to make tortillas, give some of these easy, delicious Mexican recipes a try.    Get Recipe

Homemade Guacamole

guacamoleTeri Virbickis/Shutterstock"Nothing is better than fresh guacamole when you're eating something hot. It's easy to whip together in a matter of minutes and quickly tames anything that's too spicy." —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas   Avocados also have some awesome health benefits, so eat up.   Get Recipe

Classic Hummus

hummusTaste of Home"We love hummus, and this version is really amazing. If you have a pressure cooker, this is an easy, tasty reason to pull it out! We pair hummus with fresh veggies for a meal or snack." —Monica and David Eichler, Lawrence, Kansas   Here are some reasons you should definitely be using a pressure cooker.    Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Homemade Canned Spaghetti Sauce

sauceTaste of Home"This DIY spaghetti sauce is a tomato-grower's dream come true! Use up your garden bounty and enjoy it later in the year." —Tonya Branham, Mt. Olive, Alabama  If you're thinking of growing tomatoes, or other vegetables, here are 13 tips to get you started.   Get Recipe

Homemade Pasta Dough

pastaTaste of Home"Go for it. Once you try homemade pasta, you're hooked." —Kathryn Conrad, Milwaukee, Wisconsin     Get Recipe

Cold-Day Chicken Noodle Soup

soupTaste of Home"When I was under the weather, my mom would stir up a heartwarming chicken noodle soup. It’s so soothing for colds and cold weather days." —Anthony Graham, Ottawa, lllinois    Here are some more delicious homemade soup recipes.   Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Crusty Homemade Bread

breadTaste of Home"Crackling homemade bread makes an average day extraordinary. Enjoy this beautiful loaf as is, or stir in a few favorites like cheese, garlic, herbs and dried fruits." —Megumi Garcia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin      Get Recipe

Cinnamon-Raisin Granola Bars

granolaTaste of Home"I make these chewy bars with cinnamon, raisin, and maple for a quick breakfast and road trips. You can use chocolate chips instead of raisins." —Kristina Miedema, Houghton, New York    Plus, try out this delicious homemade granola recipe.    Get Recipe

New England Baked Beans

beansTaste of Home"For a potluck or picnic, you can’t beat this classic side that starts with a pound of dried beans. Molasses and maple syrup give it a slight sweetness." —Pat Medeiros, Tiverton, Rhode Island       Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Raspberry Lemonade Concentrate

lemonadeTaste of Home"Here's a concentrate that allows you to enjoy a refreshing summer beverage any time of year. Sweet raspberries balance the tartness from lemons." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin     Get Recipe

Enchilada Sauce

EnchiladaTaste of Home"This chunky, mild sauce is a great way to use up abundant veggies from the garden. It tastes great on Mexican dishes and scrambled eggs." —Rebecca Schwegman, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin    Here are some more ways to eat vegetables without even trying.    Get Recipe

All-Around Seasoning Mix

seasoningTaste of Home"I always keep this mixture on hand; it’s good on anything, especially grilled pork, chicken, and vegetables. Kenneth has developed a taste for heat, and this does supply some."—Greg Fontenot, The Woodlands, Texas       Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Canned Blueberry Jam

blueberriesTaste of Home"Summer doesn't feel complete without at least one berry picking trip and a batch of homemade blueberry jam. Eat atop fresh scones or biscuits for maximum enjoyment!" —Marisa McClellan, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania   Here's the truth about the difference between jam and jelly.   Get Recipe

Buttermilk Pancakes

pancakesTaste of Home"You just can't beat a basic buttermilk pancake for a down-home hearty breakfast. Pair it with sausage and fresh fruit for a mouthwatering morning meal." —Betty Abrey, Imperial, Saskatchewan  Check out these other tasty breakfast-for-dinner recipes.    Get Recipe

Roasted Tomato Salsa

salsaTaste of Home"Our family's all-time favorite salsa, this recipe is the reason we grow a huge garden every summer. We make gallons of it and share with our neighbors. You might find yourself eating it right out of the bowl with a spoon." —Donna Kelly, Orem, Utah   Here's why you might be craving salsa.    Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Deli-Style Potato Salad

potato-saladTaste of Home"I was inspired by my grandmother to cook, and loved going to her house for Sunday dinner. She passed her cooking skills down, and today my mom and I still make this potato salad." —Sally L. Miner, El Mirage, Arizona        Get Recipe

Herb-Happy Garlic Bread

garlic-breadTaste of Home"You'll love the fresh garlic and herbs in this recipe. The mild cheesy duo that’s sprinkled on top makes it extra rich and wonderful." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen    Here's a quick and easy way to peel garlic.      Get Recipe

Homemade Pizza Sauce

pizza-sauceTaste of Home"For years, I had trouble finding a pizza my family likes, so I started making my own. The evening I served it to company and they asked for my recipe, I thought, I finally got it right! When I prepare my sauce, I usually fix enough for three to four pizzas and freeze it. Feel free to spice up the sauce to suit your own family's tastes." —Cheryl Kravik, Spanaway, Washington  Then, try out some of these healthy pizza toppings.     Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Quick & Easy Honey Mustard

mustardTaste of Home"This fast, easy mustard with rice vinegar and honey has more flavor than any other honey-mustard dressing I have ever tried." —Sharon Rehm, New Blaine, Arkansas    Get Recipe

Homemade Corn Muffins with Honey Butter

muffinTaste of Home"I turn classic cornbread muffins into something special by serving them with a honey butter. They're gone in a flash!" —Suzanne McKinley, Lyons, Georgia      Get Recipe

Spinach-Basil Pesto

pesto-sauceTaste of Home"Toss this garlicky, rich pesto with pasta or use as a spread. It also freezes well for fresh flavor over the winter." —Jaye Beeler, Grand Rapids, Michigan  Here's the truth about why you salt your pasta water.   Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Sweet & Spicy Barbecue Sauce

BBQTaste of Home"I've never cared that much for store-bought barbecue sauce. I just like to make things myself from scratch including this spicy, deep red-brown sauce. You'll find it clings well when you slather it on grilled meat." —Helena Georgette Mann, Sacramento, California   Be careful of these 9 BBQ mistakes that even seasoned grillers make.   Get Recipe

Refrigerator Jalapeno Dill Pickles

picklesZigzag Mountain Art/Shutterstock"I’m passionate about making pickles. My husband is passionate about eating them. He's too impatient to let them cure on the shelf, so I found this quick recipe to make him happy. Add hotter peppers if you like." —Annie Jensen, Roseau, Minnesota      Get Recipe

Sweet Tea Concentrate

teaTaste of Home"Sweet iced tea is a Southern classic and this is a fabulous recipe for those tea lovers or for a party. The concentrate will make 20 servings."—Natalie Bremson, Plantation, Florida      Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Hurry-Up Biscuits

biscuitTaste of Home"When I was young, my mom would make these biscuits with fresh cream she got from a local farmer. I don't go to those lengths anymore, but the family recipe is still a real treat." —Beverly Sprague, Baltimore, Maryland      Get Recipe

Creamy Turkey Gravy

GravyTaste of Home"With my easy recipe, even someone who has never made homemade gravy before can be assured of success." —Phyllis Schmalz, Kansas City, Kansas   You'll want to add this gravy to your list of Thanksgiving traditions.   Get Recipe

Classic Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

mashed-potatoesminadezhda/Shutterstock"This light holiday staple saves time on Christmas day. No more frantically whipping the potatoes while hungry family and guests hang around the kitchen!" —Marty Rummel, Trout Lake, Washington      Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Spicy Refried Beans

beansTaste of Home"Need a quick appetizer? All you need is a can of refried beans, jalapeno pepper, seasonings, and cheese. Serve with tortilla chips on the side for scooping." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin      Get Recipe

Roasted Chicken

chickenOksana Shufrych/Shutterstock"This moist and tender chicken is a real time-saver on a busy weekend. A simple blend of seasonings makes it a snap to prepare, and it smells heavenly as it roasts." —Marian Platt, Sequim, Washington  Plus, try out this slow-cooker chicken recipe.   Get Recipe

Homemade Chicken Stock

chicken-stockZigzag Mountain Art/Shutterstock"Peppercorns and a handful of herbs add the perfect seasoning to this low-sodium stock developed by our Test Kitchen home economists. To give it even more flavor, they first browned the chicken and sauteed the veggies." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin  Here's the difference between sauteeing, searing, and charring, plus many more cooking terms explained.   Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Quick and Easy Strawberry Jam

Strawberry-jamNelli Syrotynska/Shutterstock"This is an easy and tasty way to use up freshly picked quarts of summer strawberries. It makes about seven half-pints, so there's enough to share." —Ball Brand and Kerr Brand home canning products      Get Recipe

Delicious Chocolate Sauce

chocolateTaste of Home"Dressing up a dish of ice cream is especially easy with this sauce. It mixes together in a matter of minutes! The sauce serves another purpose, too. One batch yields so much, I have plenty extra to pour into pint jars and give out as gifts." —Dorothy Anderson, Ottawa, Kansas       Get Recipe

Frozen Berry & Yogurt Swirl Popsicles

popsiclesTaste of Home"I love these frozen yogurt pops because they double as a healthy snack and a cool, creamy sweet treat." —Colleen Ludovice, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin  Here are some other healthy treats for kids.   Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Homemade Croutons

saladTaste of Home"You can change up this basic crouton recipe by substituting your favorite herbs and spices." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin      Get Recipe

Homemade Ranch Dressing and Dip Mix

saladTaste of Home"Give this versatile mix in a decorative jar with instructions for making dip or dressing. Then tuck it into a gift basket along with a pretty serving bowl and snack crackers or chips." —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas     Get Recipe

Honey Bagels

bagelsTaste of Home"Who has time to make from-scratch bagels? You do with this easy recipe from our Test Kitchen staff. The chewy golden bagels offer a hint of honey and are sure to impress the pickiest of palates." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen  Here are some other easy and healthy breakfast ideas.    Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Homemade Peanut Butter

peanut-butterBrent Hofacker/Shutterstock"We eat a lot of peanut butter, so I decided to make my own. I checked the price of peanut butter up here against the cost of making my own and found mine to be much cheaper, with the added value of knowing what goes into it! Not to mention it's a whole lot tastier." —Marge Austin, North Pole, Alaska     For another snack that's healthier when you make it yourself, try this homemade microwave popcorn.      Get Recipe

Spicy Ketchup

ketchupTaste of Home"When this homemade ketchup is bubbling on the stove, the aroma takes me back to childhood. One taste and I’m home again." —Karen Naihe, Kamuela, Hawaii  You've been using ketchup cups—and these 6 other food containers—all wrong.   Get Recipe

Easy Homemade Chunky Applesauce

applesauceTaste of Home"Here's a comforting, home-style treat that never loses its appeal. Dish up big bowlfuls and wait for the smiles!" —Marilee Cardinal, Burlington, New Jersey       Get Recipe

Content continues below ad

Homemade Vanilla Extract

vanillaTaste of Home"Homemade vanilla extract is a fun gift to give in decorative bottles with attractive labels, for those special friends who like to cook or bake." —Becky Jo Smith, Kettle Falls, Washington       Get Recipe

Vanilla Coffee Creamer

creamerTaste of Home"Flavored coffee creamer drives my husband nuts—he calls it 'lady coffee.' Even so, I make this classic vanilla one all the time. Check out my blog, shaunasever.com, for ways to spice it up." —Shauna Sever, San Francisco, California     We'd recommend using this creamer—especially because you might be a psychopath if you like your coffee black.         Get Recipe

Homemade Chicken Potpie

potpieTaste of Home"Why look for potpie in the frozen food aisle when this easy homemade version tastes much better? Under its golden-brown crust, you'll find the ultimate comfort food for kids and adults." —Amy Briggs, Gove, Kansas   Learn how to make the best comfort food from each state in America.   Get homemade chicken potpie recipe

Content continues below ad

View as Slideshow

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.