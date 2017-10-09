45 Foods You’ve Been Buying That You Should Cook at Home Instead
Homemade versions of these kitchen staples are cheaper and healthier than their store-bought counterparts—and they taste much better, too.
Crescent Dinner RollsTaste of Home"These light, golden rolls have a heavenly homemade flavor and aroma. Mom never hesitates to whip up a batch of these from-scratch rolls, since they're a delightful way to round out a meal." —Debra Falkiner, St. Charles, Missouri. Before you dive into any of these recipes, check out our tips on how to make homemade meals healthier. Get Recipe
Chocolate-Hazelnut ButterTaste of Home"Store varieties of chocolate-hazelnut butter just can’t compete with the homemade kind. Slather it on everything from toast and pretzels to banana chunks and shortbread cookies." —Crystal Jo Bruns, Iliff, Colorado. Once you've made it, give it a try in these 10 amazing Nutella recipes. Get Recipe
Brown Sugar & Banana OatmealTaste of Home"Oatmeal is a favorite breakfast food: quick, easy and filling. I came up with this version by using some of the same ingredients from my favorite breakfast smoothie. Add bran cereal for a heartier taste and more fiber. A brown sugar substitute and soy milk also blend in well." —Jessi Rizzi, Odenton, Maryland Oatmeal is even better for you than you realized, and so are these 32 other recipes. Get Recipe
Homemade TortillasTaste of Home"I usually have to double this recipe because we go through these so quickly. The tortillas are so tender, chewy and simple, you’ll never use store-bought again." —Kristin Van Dyken, West Richland, Washington Now that you know how to make tortillas, give some of these easy, delicious Mexican recipes a try. Get Recipe
Homemade GuacamoleTeri Virbickis/Shutterstock"Nothing is better than fresh guacamole when you're eating something hot. It's easy to whip together in a matter of minutes and quickly tames anything that's too spicy." —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas Avocados also have some awesome health benefits, so eat up. Get Recipe
Homemade Canned Spaghetti SauceTaste of Home"This DIY spaghetti sauce is a tomato-grower's dream come true! Use up your garden bounty and enjoy it later in the year." —Tonya Branham, Mt. Olive, Alabama If you're thinking of growing tomatoes, or other vegetables, here are 13 tips to get you started. Get Recipe
Homemade Pasta DoughTaste of Home"Go for it. Once you try homemade pasta, you're hooked." —Kathryn Conrad, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Get Recipe
Cold-Day Chicken Noodle SoupTaste of Home"When I was under the weather, my mom would stir up a heartwarming chicken noodle soup. It’s so soothing for colds and cold weather days." —Anthony Graham, Ottawa, lllinois Here are some more delicious homemade soup recipes. Get Recipe
Crusty Homemade BreadTaste of Home"Crackling homemade bread makes an average day extraordinary. Enjoy this beautiful loaf as is, or stir in a few favorites like cheese, garlic, herbs and dried fruits." —Megumi Garcia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Get Recipe
Cinnamon-Raisin Granola BarsTaste of Home"I make these chewy bars with cinnamon, raisin, and maple for a quick breakfast and road trips. You can use chocolate chips instead of raisins." —Kristina Miedema, Houghton, New York Plus, try out this delicious homemade granola recipe. Get Recipe
New England Baked BeansTaste of Home"For a potluck or picnic, you can’t beat this classic side that starts with a pound of dried beans. Molasses and maple syrup give it a slight sweetness." —Pat Medeiros, Tiverton, Rhode Island Get Recipe
Raspberry Lemonade ConcentrateTaste of Home"Here's a concentrate that allows you to enjoy a refreshing summer beverage any time of year. Sweet raspberries balance the tartness from lemons." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Get Recipe
Enchilada SauceTaste of Home"This chunky, mild sauce is a great way to use up abundant veggies from the garden. It tastes great on Mexican dishes and scrambled eggs." —Rebecca Schwegman, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin Here are some more ways to eat vegetables without even trying. Get Recipe
All-Around Seasoning MixTaste of Home"I always keep this mixture on hand; it’s good on anything, especially grilled pork, chicken, and vegetables. Kenneth has developed a taste for heat, and this does supply some."—Greg Fontenot, The Woodlands, Texas Get Recipe
Canned Blueberry JamTaste of Home"Summer doesn't feel complete without at least one berry picking trip and a batch of homemade blueberry jam. Eat atop fresh scones or biscuits for maximum enjoyment!" —Marisa McClellan, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Here's the truth about the difference between jam and jelly. Get Recipe
Buttermilk PancakesTaste of Home"You just can't beat a basic buttermilk pancake for a down-home hearty breakfast. Pair it with sausage and fresh fruit for a mouthwatering morning meal." —Betty Abrey, Imperial, Saskatchewan Check out these other tasty breakfast-for-dinner recipes. Get Recipe
Roasted Tomato SalsaTaste of Home"Our family's all-time favorite salsa, this recipe is the reason we grow a huge garden every summer. We make gallons of it and share with our neighbors. You might find yourself eating it right out of the bowl with a spoon." —Donna Kelly, Orem, Utah Here's why you might be craving salsa. Get Recipe
Deli-Style Potato SaladTaste of Home"I was inspired by my grandmother to cook, and loved going to her house for Sunday dinner. She passed her cooking skills down, and today my mom and I still make this potato salad." —Sally L. Miner, El Mirage, Arizona Get Recipe
Herb-Happy Garlic BreadTaste of Home"You'll love the fresh garlic and herbs in this recipe. The mild cheesy duo that’s sprinkled on top makes it extra rich and wonderful." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen Here's a quick and easy way to peel garlic. Get Recipe
Homemade Pizza SauceTaste of Home"For years, I had trouble finding a pizza my family likes, so I started making my own. The evening I served it to company and they asked for my recipe, I thought, I finally got it right! When I prepare my sauce, I usually fix enough for three to four pizzas and freeze it. Feel free to spice up the sauce to suit your own family's tastes." —Cheryl Kravik, Spanaway, Washington Then, try out some of these healthy pizza toppings. Get Recipe
Quick & Easy Honey MustardTaste of Home"This fast, easy mustard with rice vinegar and honey has more flavor than any other honey-mustard dressing I have ever tried." —Sharon Rehm, New Blaine, Arkansas Get Recipe
Homemade Corn Muffins with Honey ButterTaste of Home"I turn classic cornbread muffins into something special by serving them with a honey butter. They're gone in a flash!" —Suzanne McKinley, Lyons, Georgia Get Recipe
Spinach-Basil PestoTaste of Home"Toss this garlicky, rich pesto with pasta or use as a spread. It also freezes well for fresh flavor over the winter." —Jaye Beeler, Grand Rapids, Michigan Here's the truth about why you salt your pasta water. Get Recipe
Sweet & Spicy Barbecue SauceTaste of Home"I've never cared that much for store-bought barbecue sauce. I just like to make things myself from scratch including this spicy, deep red-brown sauce. You'll find it clings well when you slather it on grilled meat." —Helena Georgette Mann, Sacramento, California Be careful of these 9 BBQ mistakes that even seasoned grillers make. Get Recipe
Refrigerator Jalapeno Dill PicklesZigzag Mountain Art/Shutterstock"I’m passionate about making pickles. My husband is passionate about eating them. He's too impatient to let them cure on the shelf, so I found this quick recipe to make him happy. Add hotter peppers if you like." —Annie Jensen, Roseau, Minnesota Get Recipe
Sweet Tea ConcentrateTaste of Home"Sweet iced tea is a Southern classic and this is a fabulous recipe for those tea lovers or for a party. The concentrate will make 20 servings."—Natalie Bremson, Plantation, Florida Get Recipe
Hurry-Up BiscuitsTaste of Home"When I was young, my mom would make these biscuits with fresh cream she got from a local farmer. I don't go to those lengths anymore, but the family recipe is still a real treat." —Beverly Sprague, Baltimore, Maryland Get Recipe
Creamy Turkey GravyTaste of Home"With my easy recipe, even someone who has never made homemade gravy before can be assured of success." —Phyllis Schmalz, Kansas City, Kansas You'll want to add this gravy to your list of Thanksgiving traditions. Get Recipe
Classic Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoesminadezhda/Shutterstock"This light holiday staple saves time on Christmas day. No more frantically whipping the potatoes while hungry family and guests hang around the kitchen!" —Marty Rummel, Trout Lake, Washington Get Recipe
Spicy Refried BeansTaste of Home"Need a quick appetizer? All you need is a can of refried beans, jalapeno pepper, seasonings, and cheese. Serve with tortilla chips on the side for scooping." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Get Recipe
Roasted ChickenOksana Shufrych/Shutterstock"This moist and tender chicken is a real time-saver on a busy weekend. A simple blend of seasonings makes it a snap to prepare, and it smells heavenly as it roasts." —Marian Platt, Sequim, Washington Plus, try out this slow-cooker chicken recipe. Get Recipe
Homemade Chicken StockZigzag Mountain Art/Shutterstock"Peppercorns and a handful of herbs add the perfect seasoning to this low-sodium stock developed by our Test Kitchen home economists. To give it even more flavor, they first browned the chicken and sauteed the veggies." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Here's the difference between sauteeing, searing, and charring, plus many more cooking terms explained. Get Recipe
Quick and Easy Strawberry JamNelli Syrotynska/Shutterstock"This is an easy and tasty way to use up freshly picked quarts of summer strawberries. It makes about seven half-pints, so there's enough to share." —Ball Brand and Kerr Brand home canning products Get Recipe
Delicious Chocolate SauceTaste of Home"Dressing up a dish of ice cream is especially easy with this sauce. It mixes together in a matter of minutes! The sauce serves another purpose, too. One batch yields so much, I have plenty extra to pour into pint jars and give out as gifts." —Dorothy Anderson, Ottawa, Kansas Get Recipe
Frozen Berry & Yogurt Swirl PopsiclesTaste of Home"I love these frozen yogurt pops because they double as a healthy snack and a cool, creamy sweet treat." —Colleen Ludovice, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Here are some other healthy treats for kids. Get Recipe
Homemade CroutonsTaste of Home"You can change up this basic crouton recipe by substituting your favorite herbs and spices." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Get Recipe
Honey BagelsTaste of Home"Who has time to make from-scratch bagels? You do with this easy recipe from our Test Kitchen staff. The chewy golden bagels offer a hint of honey and are sure to impress the pickiest of palates." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen Here are some other easy and healthy breakfast ideas. Get Recipe
Homemade Peanut ButterBrent Hofacker/Shutterstock"We eat a lot of peanut butter, so I decided to make my own. I checked the price of peanut butter up here against the cost of making my own and found mine to be much cheaper, with the added value of knowing what goes into it! Not to mention it's a whole lot tastier." —Marge Austin, North Pole, Alaska For another snack that's healthier when you make it yourself, try this homemade microwave popcorn. Get Recipe
Spicy KetchupTaste of Home"When this homemade ketchup is bubbling on the stove, the aroma takes me back to childhood. One taste and I’m home again." —Karen Naihe, Kamuela, Hawaii You've been using ketchup cups—and these 6 other food containers—all wrong. Get Recipe
Easy Homemade Chunky ApplesauceTaste of Home"Here's a comforting, home-style treat that never loses its appeal. Dish up big bowlfuls and wait for the smiles!" —Marilee Cardinal, Burlington, New Jersey Get Recipe
Homemade Vanilla ExtractTaste of Home"Homemade vanilla extract is a fun gift to give in decorative bottles with attractive labels, for those special friends who like to cook or bake." —Becky Jo Smith, Kettle Falls, Washington Get Recipe
Vanilla Coffee CreamerTaste of Home"Flavored coffee creamer drives my husband nuts—he calls it 'lady coffee.' Even so, I make this classic vanilla one all the time. Check out my blog, shaunasever.com, for ways to spice it up." —Shauna Sever, San Francisco, California We'd recommend using this creamer—especially because you might be a psychopath if you like your coffee black. Get Recipe
Homemade Chicken PotpieTaste of Home"Why look for potpie in the frozen food aisle when this easy homemade version tastes much better? Under its golden-brown crust, you'll find the ultimate comfort food for kids and adults." —Amy Briggs, Gove, Kansas Learn how to make the best comfort food from each state in America. Get homemade chicken potpie recipe
