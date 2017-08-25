8 Delicious Dishes You Didn’t Know You Could Make with Jackfruit
Who needs meat when you have jackfruit?
Caribbean-Style TacosCourtesy Bahama BreezeBy replacing the meat with jackfruit, you won't be consuming all of the saturated fat and cholesterol that pork and beef naturally have. This dish is also packed with protein, vitamins, and potassium. Recipe by Bahama Breeze, a Caribbean-inspired restaurant brand with more than 35 locations in 15 states.
Jackfruit Tacos
Flour tortillas filled with Guava BBQ sauce-marinated jackfruit, jicama-mango slaw, corn and black bean salsa, tortilla strips, and Sriracha aioli.
Ingredients Tacos
- 1 cup of young, green jackfruit
- 1 cup of BBQ sauce
- 1 tablespoon of guava paste
- 1 small sweet onion, sliced
- 1 teaspoon of olive oil
- 4 flour tortillas
- ¼ cup of tortilla strips
- ½ cup of mayo
- 2 tablespoons of Sriracha
- 1 tablespoon of cilantro, chopped
- 1/3 cup of black beans
- 1/3 cup of tomato, chopped
- 1/3 cup of corn kernels
- 1 tablespoon of lime juice
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Guacamole, for serving (optional)
- ½ cup of mango, peeled diced
- 1 cup of jicama, peeled and julienned
- ½ cup of red bell pepper, diced
- 1 tablespoon of cilantro, chopped
- 1 tablespoon of freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 teaspoon of light brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon of habanero sauce
- Salt, to taste
- If using fresh jackfruit, peel jackfruit and cut into 1” cubes. Boil in lightly salted water for 30 minutes or until tender, drain and set aside. If using canned, make sure it’s young, green jackfruit packed in water or brine. (Find canned jackfruit at your local Asian grocer or on Amazon.)
- Cut the jackfruit into thin slices that mimic a shredded texture. Set aside.
- To prepare the Jicama Mango Slaw, combine lime juice, brown sugar, salt and habanero sauce in a medium bowl and whisk until combined. Add remaining ingredients and toss to combine. Set aside.
- In a small bowl, combine black beans, corn and tomato. Toss with lime juice, and salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.
- Add BBQ sauce and guava paste to a small saucepot over low heat. Whisk until combined.
- In a sauté pan, heat olive oil on medium to coat. Sauté onion until translucent, about 3-5 minutes.
- Add jackfruit and guava BBQ sauce to the sauté pan. Toss gently to combine. Cook on medium-high heat for approx. 5 minutes until tender.
- While jackfruit cooks, warm tortillas. Mix mayo and Sriracha in a small bowl. Set aside for topping.
- Once jackfruit is cooked, start building your tacos. Top each tortilla in the following order: Jicama mango slaw; tortilla strips; jackfruit; Sriracha mayo; black bean, tomato and corn salsa; and a sprinkling of cilantro to finish. Serve with guacamole.
Pot PieCourtesy Soy DivisionTry making this chicken pot pie in a muffin tin for easy single servings! Recipe by Soy Division, a blog about living the vegan life
Vegan Jackfruit Pot Pie Creamy jackfruit filling with potatoes, carrots and peas inside a flaky crust.
Ingredients For the filling
- 1 can of young green jackfruit in brine
- 2 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk, divided
- 1/2 of a yellow onion, diced
- 2 cloves of garlic, pressed
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 sprigs of rosemary
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- 150 grams of potatoes, diced into small chunks
- 150 grams of carrots, cut into rings
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 40 grams of plain flour
- 40 grams of vegan butter
- 50 grams of puff pastry
- 1 teaspoon of vegan butter, melted
- Reserved almond milk from the cooked down mixture + excess to make up half a pint of liquid
- Drain and rinse the jackfruit. Cut inner fibrous core away and discard.
- Heat the olive oil in a large pan on a medium heat and add the jackfruit and onion. Fry for 3-4 minutes or until the onions take on some color.
- Add the garlic, bay leaves, rosemary and 2 cups of almond milk. Turn the heat down to low and cover.
- Simmer for 25 minutes until the jackfruit has softened. Using two forks shred the jackfruit. Add the last half a cup of almond milk.
- Add the carrots, potatoes and peas. Turn the heat up to medium and simmer for another 15 minutes or until the vegetables are softened. Discard the bay leaves and rosemary.
- Remove the pan from the heat and using a slotted spoon scoop the vegetables and jackfruit into a large bowl. Strain the mixture through a sieve into a large jug. Reserve the infused almond milk. If the reserved milk doesn’t make up 1/2 pint of liquid add extra almond milk.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Wipe the pan clean and heat the butter on a low heat. Once it’s all melted, stir in the flour.
- Using a whisk, whisk the flour and butter together until it forms a paste that moves away from the sides of the pan.
- Cook for another 2 minutes to cook off any raw flour taste.
- Pour in half of the almond milk and allow the mixture to boil. After 2 minutes of boiling, reduce the heat to low and then whisk thoroughly until the roux starts to thicken.
- Once all the lumps are gone add the other half of the almond milk. Whisk again thoroughly until smooth.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the vegetables.
- Pour the mixture into a deep bottomed casserole dish. Mine was 3 inches deep and 6 inches across. Lightly flour a work surface and roll out the puff pastry into a thin disk, around 7 inches.
- Lay the puff pastry over the dish and press down the sides with a fork.
- Brush the top of the pastry with a bit of melted butter. Cut two little slits in the pastry.
- Cook in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
Tuna Melt SandwichCourtesy Keepin' it KindDid you know traditional tuna melts are one of the most popular comfort foods that professional chefs cook at home? Recipe by Keepin’ It Kind, a blog that believes kind food is the key to a kinder world. Vegan Jackfruit “Tuna” Melt Sandwich Melty and super filling vegan grilled cheese sandwich, packed with flavor from relish, Dijon mustard, and garlic. Ingredients Filling
- 1 can of jackfruit (packed in water or brine, not syrup), rinsed and drained
- 1/2 teaspoon olive oil
- 1/4 onion, diced (about a 1/2 cup)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon kelp granules
- 1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon
- 1 cup cooked great northern white beans
- 1/4 cup Vegenaise (vegan mayonnaise)
- 2 tablespoons pickled relish
- 1 1/2 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 4 slices of bread
- Greens
- 1 tomato, sliced
- 2/3 cup shredded vegan cheese
- Olive oil spray
- Use a fork to pull apart the jackfruit into shreds, until it has a tuna-like consistency.
- Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for a couple minutes. Add the jackfruit and let it cook, stirring occasionally, until the jackfruit's moisture is gone. Add the kelp granules and add salt to taste. Remove from heat.
- While the jackfruit is cooking, start the salad. In a bowl, use a fork to mash the white beans. Once they are thoroughly mashed, add the rest of the salad ingredients and mix together. Once the jackfruit is done cooking, add it to the salad mixture and mix until fully coated. Taste and add seasoning, if necessary.
- Turn on the broiler of your oven. Layout the 4 slices of bread. Place a small amount of greens (your choice) on two of the slices of bread. Top the greens with the tomato slices, then top the tomato with the jackfruit salad (about a heaping 1/2 cup per sandwich). On the remaining slices of bread, spread out the grated cheese.
- Place the two slices of bread, topped with cheese, on a baking sheet and place it in the oven, under the broiler. Let sit under the broiler, just until the cheese begins to melt, about 2-4 minutes. Remove and place the slices on top of the slices topped with the jackfruit salad.
- Heat a large frying pan over medium-low heat and lightly spray with olive oil. Place the sandwiches in the pan, cheese side down. Let cook until cheese begins to melt. Lightly spray the tops of the sandwiches with the olive oil. Flip the sandwiches and cook on the other side. Flip again if needed. The sandwiches are done when the cheese is melted and the bread is toasted. Remove from the pan and serve immediately.
BBQ FlatbreadCourtesy Penn BreweryYou'll never settle for boring regular pizza again! Recipe by Penn Brewery, Pittsburgh’s oldest and largest brewery. BBQ Jackfruit Flatbread Tasty BBQ-marinated jackfruit topped with red onion and melted cheese, served on a flatbread. Ingredients Flatbread
- 2 6” x 10” flatbreads, baked
- 1 lb. processed jackfruit, drained, if necessary
- 2 cups BBQ sauce, plus extra to drizzle (store bought or homemade)
- 4 tablespoons roasted garlic butter (recipe follows)
- 2 cups shredded cheddar and jack cheese blend
- 4 tablespoons red onion, diced
- 1 lb. unsalted butter or margarine substitute room temperature
- Pulp from 2 heads roasted garlic
- ½ cups grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 bunch Italian flat parsley, stems removed and chopped fine
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- Blend all roasted garlic butter ingredients thoroughly with a spoon or spatula. Set aside.
- Toss the jackfruit and BBQ sauce in a bowl.
- Butter the top side of each flatbread with 2 tablespoons roasted garlic butter.
- Divide the jackfruit evenly between the flatbreads, top each with half of the cheese and onion
- Place on a baking pan and bake for approximately 6-8 minutes until heated through and brown.
- Allow to rest on cutting board for 3 minutes, so sauce doesn’t run out. Cut in 5 even portions.
- Serve with a mixed green salad and plenty of ice-cold Penn Brewery Beer! Pilsner, IPA and Kaiser Pils are all good selections to stand up to the spicy sauce.
Jerk HashCourtesy Square CaféAustralia is also on top of this jackfruit-for-breakfast trend. Recipe by Square Café, a cheerful café in Pittsburgh’s East End neighborhood of Regent Square. Jerk Jackfruit Hash Perfect for breakfast or brunch, jackfruit shines alongside mushrooms and potatoes. Ingredients
- 10 oz. jackfruit, prepared
- 1 tablespoon of Jerk seasoning
- 8-10 fingerling potatoes, cooked and sliced thin
- 1 shallot, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups mushrooms, sliced
- 2 oz. olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Chives, for garnish
- In a small bowl, break up the jackfruit pieces. Add the Jerk season and mix until evenly coated. (Add more seasoning depending preferred level of heat.)
- In a medium sized skillet, add the olive oil, and coat the bottom of the pan.
- Next, add the garlic, shallot, mushrooms and potatoes. Sauté until tender and potatoes start to brown.
- Season with some salt and pepper.
- At this time, add the Jackfruit and mix into the hash until hot.
- When ready, remove from skillet onto a platter.
- Top with freshly chopped chives, and serve.
Pulled Pork BBQCourtesy Mindful BrewingIf you're short on time and in the area, try the jackfruit "pulled pork" sandwich in Kansas City, MI. Recipe by Mindful Brewing, a craft brewery located in the South Hills of Pittsburgh. Vegan Pulled Pork Sandwich A classic sandwich updated with jackfruit, jalapeño and onion straws. Ingredients Sandwich
- 8 oz. jackfruit
- ½ cup of water
- 2 of Gluuteny's Gluten Free, Vegan Cheddar and Garlic Rolls
- 6-8 dill pickle chips (optional)
- 1/2 cup Sweet Baby Ray's Original BBQ
- 2 oz. Mindful Brewing Straight Kolsh Beer
- 1 tablespoon of apricot puree
- 1 tablespoon of black pepper
- 2 jalapeño peppers, julienned
- 1/2 red onion, julienned
- Cornstarch
- Vegetable oil
- Water
- In a small saucepan, combine all BBQ sauce ingredients, whisk well. Reduce until the sauce is approximately the same consistency as the original BBQ sauce used. Set aside.
- Julienne jalapeño peppers and red onions, then soak in water for about a half an hour. Drain well and dredge the peppers and onions in corn starch.
- In a small sauce pan, heat vegetable oil to about 350 F. Fry the peppers and onions until crisp, and drain well, then place on a plate with a paper towel to collect excess oil.
- Break up jackfruit into a sauté pan. Add water and bring to a simmer.
- Continue simmering until the fiber of the jackfruit has been broken down, adding more water, if necessary.
- Once the water has been nearly boiled away, add apricot BBQ and stir well, continuing to simmer until you have a mixture that is the consistency of pulled pork.
- Toast the inside part of the buns (optional).
- Assembly your sandwich starting with jackfruit and dill pickle chips (optional). Top with jalapeño and onion straws.
GyrosCourtesy I Love VeganWe bet you've been pronouncing "gyro" wrong this whole time. Recipe by I Love Vegan, a healthy vegan lifestyle blog with a focus on wholesome, simple recipes. Vegan Jackfruit & Mushroom Gyros with Tzatziki A "meaty" filling of roasted jackfruit and mushrooms, crispy potatoes, and cool tzatziki all wrapped up in warm naan. Ingredients
- 3 pieces naan or pita bread
- 1 sliced tomato, to taste
- 1 sliced onion, to taste
- Lettuce, for topping
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- ½ onion, thinly sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ jalapeño, seeds removed (optional)
- 1 teaspoon of paprika
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- Pinch oregano
- 1 can jackfruit in brine (drained, core removed and rinsed)
- 8 Cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced
- ½ teaspoon liquid smoke
- ½ tablespoon molasses
- Pinch of cinnamon
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup unsweetened coconut yogurt
- ½ cup soaked cashews
- ⅓ zucchini, grated, generously salted and drained
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoon of chives, chopped
- 2 tablespoon green onion, chopped
- Black pepper, to taste
- Salt, to taste
- 10 creamer potatoes, quartered and boiled
- Olive oil, for frying
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, jalapeño, paprika, chili powder, salt, pepper, and oregano. Cook for about 3 minutes, until onion is tender.
- Add jackfruit and mushrooms. Cook, stirring often and shredding the jackfruit, until mushrooms are tender.
- Add liquid smoke, molasses and cinnamon. Stir well. Cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
- Stir in ½ cup water. Cook for another minute and transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes, until browned but still slightly moist.
- To prepare tzatziki: Blend unsweetened coconut yogurt and soaked cashews until smooth.
- Add drained, grated zucchini, minced garlic, chives, green onion, black pepper and salt. Stir well. Chill for 20 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning.
- To prepare Crispy Potatoes: In the same skillet used to cook the filling, heat a generous amount of olive oil over medium-high heat. Fry potatoes until crispy and cooked through. Season with salt and pepper.
- To assemble, warm naan bread in oven.
- Arrange lettuce, tomato, and onion down center of naan. Top with ⅓ filling, ⅓ crispy potatoes, and a generous amount of tzatziki.
- Fold edges tightly inwards and wrap with parchment paper if necessary.
Thai-Style Ice Cream SandwichesCourtesy Pok Pok PDXHere's a fascinating Thai ice cream tradition. Recipe by Pok Pok PDX, a Portland, OR restaurant inspired by the pubs, restaurants, homes and the streets of Southeast Asia Khanom Pang Ai Tiim Thai-Style ice cream sandwich served on a hot dog bun and topped with chocolate syrup and chopped peanuts. Ingredients
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup water
- 4 cups unsweetened coconut cream (preferably boxed)
- 8 ounces defrosted frozen mature or “yellow” (not “young” or “green”), ripe jackfruit flesh
- 4 split-top hot dog buns, at room temperature
- Generous ½ cup Sweet Sticky Rice, warm
- Chocolate syrup, for drizzling
- Sweetened condensed milk, preferably Longevity or Black & White brand, for drizzling
- About ¼ cup coarsely crushed unsalted roasted peanuts
- Combine the sugar and the water in a small pot, set it over medium heat, and let it come to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Keep cooking until the sugar fully dissolves and the mixture registers 230 F to 235 F on a candy thermometer.
- Take the pot off the heat and let the mixture come to room temperature. The mixture will harden slightly as it cools. Combine the mixture and the coconut cream in a mixing bowl. Cover and refrigerate the mixture, stirring occasionally, until it’s fully chilled, at least 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, cut the jackfruit flesh into approximately 1/4-inch chunks. Once the mixture has fully chilled, stir in the jackfruit.
- Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. (The specifics of the process vary from machine to machine.)
- Transfer the mixture to containers and freeze until fully frozen, at least 4 hours; it will keep up to 1 week. You’ll have about 11/2 quarts.
- Just before you plan to serve them, pull open the buns and spread a generous 2 tablespoons of the sticky rice on each one.
- Top each bun with 3 or 4 small scoops of the ice cream, then lightly drizzle the ice cream with chocolate syrup and condensed milk, then sprinkle on the peanuts.
- Don’t be shy: pick it up and eat it like a sandwich.
