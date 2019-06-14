The One Thing Grandma Always Did When She Cooked Bacon

Want delicious, flavorful dishes? You'll need to know how to save bacon grease like a pro. (Grandma, that is!)

We love Michelin-starred chefs and trendy restaurants as much as the next person, but don’t get us wrong: Nobody cooks like Grandma. (Here are 50 recipes to prove it!)

She always knows how to pack in the flavor. Fortunately, she learned a bunch of cooking skills that can easily be passed down to you. For example, here are 11 nearly-forgotten ingredients Grandma always cooked with.

Want to cook like Grandma? You’ll need to learn how to save bacon grease.

Why is bacon grease so good?

This kitchen secret has been around for decades, so you can bet it’s something Grandma picked up when she first found her footing in the kitchen.

Sure, saving bacon grease might sound strange, but it has its fair share of perks. Not only does it keep food from sticking to your pan, but it also pumps up the flavor when added to eggs, potatoes, greens, cornbread, and other recipes. Here are 15 secret pantry ingredients that will also help add flavor to your dishes.

How to save bacon grease

Luckily, Grandma’s secret trick isn’t hard to master. Here’s what to do:

Step 1: Cook your bacon to perfection. (Psst… Check out our dos and don’ts for getting your strips just right.)

Step 2: Let the bacon fat cool in the pan as you scarf down your breakfast.

Step 3: Once the greasy goodness has started to solidify, scoop up the remains with a spatula and stow it in a tin or jar for safe keeping. Some people store their bacon in a cool, dark space underneath their sinks (really!) but the refrigerator is also suitable.

How long can bacon grease last?

The jury is still out on that. While some people say it’s good for up to a year, others argue that it goes bad after a few weeks’ time.

Our advice is to check in on your grease every few weeks—and toss it out if it smells questionable (try these other tricks, too). For best results, strain the grease to remove any bacon bits that can speed up the spoiling process.

Now the only thing left to do is figure out how you’ll use your leftover bacon grease. Try these delicious recipes that you never knew needed a splash of bacon grease!