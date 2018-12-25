Viktory Penchenko/Shutterstock

Remember red wine hot chocolate? If you don’t, let us refresh your memory. A few years ago, there was a huge buzz about the gloriousness of red wine hot chocolate. It’s exactly how it sounds—hot chocolate and red wine mixed into one fabulous holiday drink. Mix in a little whipped cream and you got yourself the holiday cocktail of your dreams. But that was 2016, and this holiday season we are all about the newest red wine/dessert combo that is sweeping the Internet: Red wine brownies.

That’s right! The secret ingredient in these brownies is actually a tangy cup of red wine. People are going crazy over these brownies this holiday season—made with a generous helping of semi-sweet chocolate. Most recipes substitute the oil with red wine, and use butter in the recipe as well. Or, for an easier alternative, a box mix with a little red wine mixed in will also do the trick! However, we do have a Flourless Chocolate Cake with Rosemary Ganache made with red wine that, in our opinion, rivals the red wine brownie. And that’s not the only secret ingredient that’ll boost your brownie game: Try out this awesome brownie recipe, too!

Mixing red wine with food, especially dessert, is not a new phenomenon in the least. It’s actually a clever way to add a surprising new flavor to a recipe. Some of our favorite recipes using wine as an ingredient include Mulled Wine Jelly Candies, Red Wine & Cranberry Poached Pears, Anise & Wine Cookies, Chocolate and Red Wine Cupcakes, and easily in first place, these Spiked Chocolate Molten Cakes. In our opinion, nothing beats the delicious combination of red wine and chocolate.

So if you want to attempt a red wine brownie recipe, and find yourself with a successful batch, be sure to submit the recipe for us to try too!