The Secret Ingredient for Best-Ever Deviled Eggs

Taste of Home

I have a confession: I’ve never liked deviled eggs. There was something about the smell or the texture that was never quite right to me. That is, until I discovered this secret ingredient. Ready for it?

It’s butter.

I know how that sounds. Butter has already tried to replace your coffee creamer, and now it’s after your deviled eggs. Can’t imagine straying from your standard mayo, mustard and paprika combo? You can still keep your signature ingredients, but adding butter gives your eggs a smoother texture and a slightly sweet bite. You’ll be hooked!

Why butter makes all the difference

Adding a few tablespoons of butter to your favorite deviled eggs recipe will give them a creamy texture while helping the structure hold up. Just like with a nice stiff buttercream frosting, using room temperature butter in your filling will help your eggs hold their shape as they sit out at your next party. Find out why you should never store eggs in this one part of your fridge.

Don’t try this with margarine or any other butter substitute. You may still get the creaminess, but the filling may look a little melted and sad.

And if you’re feeling guilty, don’t. A recent study found that not only is butter not as bad as we once thought, consuming it can even lower your risk for chronic health conditions like heart disease and diabetes. We wouldn’t recommend eating it with a spoon just yet, but mixing some in with your deviled eggs is definitely worth it.

How to get velvety-smooth deviled eggs

While you prepare your eggs by hard boiling them, allow about two tablespoons of butter to sit out at room temperature. It’s important to use softened butter for your eggs. Cold butter won’t blend in with the yolks and other ingredients, leaving you with curdled-looking deviled eggs. No, thank you.

Once you’re ready to prepare your filling, remove the yolks and set aside your egg whites. For that extra creamy texture we’re after, combine your egg yolks, mayo, mustard, softened butter, and seasonings and place them in the food processor (if you need one of those, here’s our pick). Once your filling looks light and creamy, spoon it into the egg whites or if you’re feeling fancy, spoon it into a Ziploc or piping bag and carefully pipe it into your egg whites. This is perfect for a holiday or special gathering. Next, find out 55 more ways to have eggs.