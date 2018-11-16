Elena Veselova/Shutterstock

Several years ago, a family friend handed me his recipe for Thanksgiving sweet potatoes—handwritten on a giant recipe card with the vaguest instructions I’ve ever seen. I skimmed it and did a double-take. See if you can catch what stopped me in my tracks:

Put about 1/2 stick butter in a large frying pan with plenty of light brown sugar. Add 8 to 10 slices of orange. Cook for a few minutes, then add 2 small cans of sweet potatoes, preferably whole. Keep turning the sweet potatoes in the sugar mixture, adding orange juice so they won’t stick. Cook slowly for at least 1 hour.

Sweet potatoes and orange?! Never would’ve thought to combine the two.

How I Made the Recipe My Own

But come Thanksgiving Day that year, I decided to fudge my way through the recipe. I jotted a few key notes to clarify as I went:

• Turns out he wasn’t kidding about needing a large skillet.

• “Plenty” of brown sugar ends up being enough that you start to get a gooey sauce but not so much that it burns! (I still haven’t committed to a specific quantity.)

• 10 slices of orange are tastier than just 8.

• I couldn’t find 2 small cans of sweet potatoes, so I went with one 28-ouncer. And I learned the hard way: Drain the syrup from the can before adding the sweet potatoes to your skillet.

• The ideal amount of orange juice ends up being 2 to 3 cups.

• Be prepared to perch by the stove, stirring often!

The Results

After much guessing, the result was…amazing! The dish tastes kind of like candied yams with a delightfully bright twist, and the texture is similar to mashed potatoes. True to my cooking style, I never wrote down any more detail than what you see here, and I’m sure I’ve never made it the same way twice.

Still, this heirloom side dish has become a must for every Thanksgiving. My sister and her kids love it so much, it’s now on their table every year, too. Find out the difference between yams and sweet potatoes.

