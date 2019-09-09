The Secret Technique to Making the Most Amazing Sugar Cookies

There’s nothing quite like biting into a soft, chewy sugar cookie. One of the best things about these easy-to-make treats (besides how they taste) is that they’re super simple to jazz up. Whether it’s a sprinkle of cinnamon or a grating of citrus zest, there are loads of twists on the classic sugar cookie, including these secret cookie ingredients from Grandma. But for the most irresistible treats ever, you’ll want to add brown butter.

How to make brown butter

Brown butter (or beurre noisette if you’re feeling fancy) is the secret to baking some seriously next-level cookies. If you ask any baker or chef, they’ll go on and on about brown butter’s near-magical ability to turn a good recipe into something great with its rich, nutty flavor. We love swapping regular butter for brown butter in our sweet treats (but it works wonders in savory dishes as well—hello, brown butter roasted cauliflower).

Making brown butter is easy. All you’ll need to do is pop your butter in a pan over medium-high heat. Stir gently but continuously as it melts. Once the butter shifts from yellow to a rich golden brown and takes on that classic toasty, nutty aroma, you’re good to go! Here are step-by-step instructions. From here, you’ll want to transfer your fresh batch of brown butter to a heatproof bowl and let it cool. For the purposes of our brown butter sugar cookies, you’ll want to put your brown butter in the fridge for about 20 minutes or until it’s firm enough to work with. Don’t skip this step. If you don’t chill your butter, you’ll wind up with hard-to-work dough and cookies that spread across your baking tray and wind up hard and crispy instead of chewy and soft. That’s one reason why you should never skip chilling cookie dough.

How to add brown butter to your sugar cookie recipe

Evaporation takes place when you brown butter, so you’ll need to replace the lost liquid if you want your cookies to stay chewy once they come out of the oven. It works out to about 15 percent more liquid than is stated in the recipe. We recommend adding a bigger splash of vanilla extract or an extra squeeze of lemon juice, depending on your recipe. Maybe even add one of these unique cookie ingredients.